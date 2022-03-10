Prince William Under Fire for Normalizing War in Africa and Asia While Calling It 'Alien' in Europe

Instagram Celebrity

The Duke of Cambridge makes the cringey comment when talking about the Russia-Ukraine conflict while paying a visit to a Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London.

Mar 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Prince William is slammed for his cringey comment on the war in Ukraine. Attempting to show his support for the people of Ukraine which is currently under attack by Russia, the British royal said war is "very alien to see" in Europe, but it is more normal in Africa and Asia.

The prince made the comment when paying a visit to a Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to meet with volunteers on Wednesday, March 9. Joined by his wife Kate Middleton, he offered trays of homemade brownies and granola bars.

"Britons were more used to seeing conflict in Africa and Asia," Prince William said, adding, "It's very alien to see this in Europe. We are all behind you." He also said that he wanted to do more to help, lamenting, "We feel so useless."

The Duke of Cambridge additionally revealed that his children with Kate, 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte and 3-year-old Prince Louis, have been asking about the war. "Ours have been coming home asking all about it," he told royal report Rebecca. "They are obviously talking about it with their friends at school." He noted that he has been "careful" with his words when discussing the conflict in Ukraine.

Despite his carefully chosen words, Prince William has come under fire for his comment that compared war in Africa and Asia to war in Europe. Some people called it "ignorant," while another saw it as "white coloniser ideology."

"This is typical white supremacist colonizer ideology," one of the critics said. "This is such a wildly ahistorical take & they just keep saying it for no reason except to signal some false civilizational superiority of the majority-white nations."

Another sarcastically remarked, "Unsurprised to see backlash against Prince William's ignorant remark (reported by @PA). Europe has seen some of the bloodiest conflict in the past two centuries-Balkans, Yugoslavia, Germany and Kosovo to name a few. But sure, let's normalise war and death in Africa and Asia."

A third added, " 'War doesn't happen in Europe' is an EXTREMELY, WILDLY AHISTORICAL thing to say about a continent that is on its Third World War in less than a century."

Prior to this, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed their support for Ukraine. "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future (Ukrainian flag emoji) W and C (sic)," they said in a statement posted on Twitter.