Amanda Bynes Returns to Social Media After Filing to End Conservatorship

AceShowbiz - Amanda Bynes is here. On Monday, March7, the "What A Girl Wants" actress made her return to social media after attempting to end her years-long conservatorship.

Through a new Instagram account, @amanda.bynes1986, Amanda addressed her fans. "What's up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here," she wrote in the caption. "My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out."

The former Nickelodeon star attached a selfie video on the post. Seemingly letting the world know about her new account, she also tagged several media outlets in the caption.

In late February, Amanda, who has long suffered from various mental health issues, asked the court to terminate the conservatorship as she believed that her condition had "improved." Her lawyer David A. Esquibias said in a statement, "Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship." The attorney further shared that the former Nickelodeon star "believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

He additionally revealed that Amanda "also filed a capacity declaration Tuesday, as California requires all conservatorship cases to have updated records about a conservatee's mental state from their physician, psychologist or religious healing practitioner." A hearing on the matter is set for March 22.

Following her mental breakdown in August 2013, Amanda's mother Lynn Bynes was granted temporary conservatorship over her daughter. At the time, the "Easy A" star allegedly set fire to a driveway. Later in October 2014, Lynn regained conservatorship of her daughter.

Amanda's health update was last filed and approved by a California court in September 2021 with the next update scheduled for January 2023. Her attorney, however, claimed that Amanda's conservatorship was "not extended" through 2023.

"It is open day today. A status report regarding her health and welfare was recently filed and approved by the court. By law, the next status report is due in two years," David explained. "Her conservatorship will terminate when it is no longer convenient for Amanda."

David added that last April Amanda was also "doing great" ahead of her 35th birthday. "She lives by the beach, attends school and is enjoying meditation and Soul Cycle classes," shared the lawyer.