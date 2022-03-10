 
 

'The Masked Singer' Season 7 Premiere Recap: Accidental Unmask and Medical Issue

FOX
TV

After his rendition of Loverboy's 'Working for the Weekend', McTerrier of 'The Good' team stumbles at the end of the stage and his costume's head comes completely off.

  • Mar 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - "The Masked Singer" season 7 premiere kicked off on Wednesday, March 9 and it was full of drama. While viewers were probably dreading for the unmasking of Rudy Giuliani, the shocks in the episode came from other contestants.

The first episode of the season featured Firefly, Ram, Cyclops, Thingamabob and McTerrier. Thingamabob took the stage first, singing Bon Jovi's "Wanted Dead or Alive". The clues included Hotel California, a tackle box and fishing net, a couple of quarters and an eagle, prompting the judges to guess James Hetfield, Chris Jericho or Terrell Owens.

Up next was McTerrier, who sang Loverboy's "Working for the Weekend". At the end of his performance, he fell on the stage and his costume's head came completely off. He quickly turned around to cover his head as the panelists did the same. His clue package included a candle, a terry towel, an ax with a star on it, a cake, a gold record and "the edge." The judges guessed he was either Mike Myers, Ewan McGregor or Flea.

Cyclops from Team Bad followed it up with a performance of "My Sacrifice" by Creed. He said he was "always cast as the villain," and promised, "I'll always be a baddie." The clue package also featured a compass pointing southeast, a turtle with a cowboy hat, a four-ounce measurement and a comic book. The judges guessed William Zabka, Danny McBride and Robert Dyrdek.

Later, Firefly came on stage to sing a slowed-down version of "Ain't Nobody" by Chaka Khan. She had to stop mid-performance because she had a medical issue on stage and had to be ushered off stage. She, however, came back and was able to finish the performance. The insect's clues included a program for live comedy at the Apollo Theater, a picture of Tyler Perry, a figurine of the Statue of Liberty, a microphone, and men in a crown, eye patch, and an astronaut helmet with bunny ears. The judges' guesses included Alicia Keys, Aisha Tyler and Monica.

Last, but not least, Ram performed "I Want You to Want Me" by Cheap Trick. A mirror with antlers, a sign for Hamlet x Macbeth, a referee denoting a touchdown, a piggybank called "Quarter Return" and a horse figurine appeared in the first package. The judges thought he could be Jim Harbaugh, Matthew Stafford or Peyton Manning.

At the end of the day, McTerrier was eliminated. He was unmasked as pastry chef and Food Network star Duff Goldman. Speaking of the wardrobe malfunction, Duff told EW, "I think the one thing that I told myself was, 'Don't be a jackass. Go out there, have a good time, but don't be a jackass. Don't screw it up.' And I totally screwed it up!"

