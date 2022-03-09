 
 

Jake Paul Left 'Devastated' After Splitting From GF Julia Rose

Instagram
Celebrity

The YouTube star and professional boxer first sparked breakup rumors with the Instagram model in late February after sharing a cryptic post on his Twitter page.

  • Mar 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jake Paul is going through a heartbreak. If a new report is to be believed, the YouTube star has been left "devastated" after he broke up with his girlfriend Julia Rose.

Offering more details about Jake and Julia's relationship was Page Six. Sources told the outlet that the professional boxer has "moved on with other girls" despite his devastation.

However, Jake allegedly believed that Julia "was the one." The insiders went on to claim, "He would like to get back together with her and maybe they will, but they both need to slow down their lives."

The younger brother of Logan Paul first sparked split rumors on February 23. At that time, he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, "Alexa play 'im single' by Jake Paul." Fueling the speculations, eagle-eyed fans claimed that he "unfollowed her on Instagram & [deleted] the Valentine's Day pic AND untagged her from his posts."

Just one month earlier, Jake and Julia celebrated his 25th birthday together by sharing an NSFW photo on Instagram. In the snap, he appeared to be wearing nothing but his birthday suit with a blue baseball cap and some jewelry. His lady, meanwhile, got on her knee in front of him, posing strategically to cover his junk.

In the caption, the social media personality wrote, "25th year of life: 1) Get better every single day & enjoy every moment doing it; 2) Elevate @serranosisters & women's boxing; 3) Help as many kids as possible through @boxingbullies; 4) Expose bully Dana / help fighters; 5) Go to outer space with Jeff [Bezos], Richard [Branson], or Elon [Musk]."

Jake previously tied the knot with Tana Mongeau in July 2019. Five months later, however, Tana announced that they were "taking a break" from their relationship. She added, "i'm happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this- but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives… i'll never know what the future holds and i will always love Jake and everything we did (sic)."

In May that year, Jake admitted that his marriage to Tana was fake. "We all do things sometimes," he said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "And sometimes you end up getting fake married. So I'll leave it at that."

Sharna Burgess Believes Following in Brian Austin Green's Ex Megan Fox's Footsteps Is 'Dangerous'
