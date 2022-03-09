 
 

Kim Kardashian Talks Pete Davidson Relationship for the First Time

WENN/Avalon/Instar
The SKIMS founder promises fans that they will get a glimpse at 'how [she and Pete] met and who reached out to who' on her family's upcoming Hulu series, 'The Kardashians'.

  • Mar 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has finally opened up about her relationship with Pete Davidson. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum dished on their romance in a new interview with Variety which was published on Wednesday, March 9.

During the conversation, the SKIMS founder divulged whether her boyfriend will appear on her family's upcoming Hulu series, "The Kardashians". She first explained, "I have not filmed with him... And I'm not opposed to it."

"It's just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away," the mother of four went on sharing. "I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season."

Kim promised her fans that they will get a glimpse at "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know." She further noted, "I'm definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it."

Kim and Pete were linked romantically following her debut as a host on "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021. The reality star and "The King of Staten Island" actor were spotted on multiple dates soon after.

While the lovebirds were getting more and more smitten with each other, the socialite's ex-husband Kanye West was displeased with their budding romance. The rapper has been attacking the comedian multiple times through his music and social media posts.

Recently, Kanye dragged Pete in the music video for "Eazy", his collaboration with The Game. In the clip, the hip-hop mogul is seen kidnapping a claymation man who resembles the funny man. The emcee puts a bag over his nemesis' head before tying him to the back of his bike.

Kanye later drags Pete through the dirt and buries him alive. At the end of the video, there are notes that read, "Everyone lived happily ever after except you know who" and "JK, He's Fine."

