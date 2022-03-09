Florence Pugh Courted to Play Princess Irulan Corrino in 'Dune: Part 2'

Instagram Movie

The 'Black Widow' actress is reportedly in talks to join Timothee Chalamet, her co-star in 'Little Women', for the sequel to Denis Villeneuve's 2021 epic sci-fi movie.

AceShowbiz - Florence Pugh is being recruited for "Dune: Part Two". The English actress is reportedly in talks to join the star-studded cast of the sequel to Denis Villeneuve's 2021 epic sci-fi movie.

The news has not been confirmed, but rumor has it she is eyed to play the role of Princess Irulan Corrino, the eldest daughter of Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV. According to THR, the deal is not sealed just yet because the script is still being written and the actress is waiting for the latest draft to make her final verdict.

Another obstacle on the way is reportedly a scheduling issue. Legendary Pictures eyes a summer start date for the "Dune" sequel, though some reports said that it has been shifted to the fall, while Pugh is also in contention for the lead role of Madonna in an upcoming biopic to be directed by Madge herself, but it is unclear when the latter project would begin production.

Should she sign up for "Dune: Part Two", Pugh will reunite with her "Little Women (2019)" co-star Timothee Chalamet. She will also join Rebecca Ferguson (II), Zendaya Coleman and Josh Brolin, who are among the returning cast members.

Villeneuve is set to return as director as well as screenwriter and producer. He co-wrote the script of the first film with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth.

The first of a two-part adaptation of the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert, it primarily covers the first half of the book. It follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as his family, the noble House Atreides, is thrust into a war for the deadly and inhospitable desert planet Arrakis.

The movie boasts an all-star cast that includes Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling and Jason Momoa among others. It received majorly positive reviews and has grossed more than $400 million globally.