 
 

Michael Cera Reveals Baby's Sex Days After Amy Schumer Spilled His Newborn's Arrival

WENN/News Pictures/Joe
The 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' actor shares more details of his newborn baby after his 'Life and Beth' co-star accidentally 'outed' his baby during a joint interview for their Hulu show.

  • Mar 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Michael Cera has shared more details of his newborn baby. In a new interview, the "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" actor revealed his first child's sex after Amy Schumer accidentally spilled his baby's arrival.

"He's just a little 6-month-old baby," the 33-year-old actor told Extra on Monday, March 7. "Actually, watching Amy's documentary, I was just shocked to watch it. Like, I already had a very strong appreciation…of what women go through, but, you know, you can only have a distant outsider, you know, appreciation for it."

The news of his baby slipped when Amy talked about Michael to Entertainment Tonight during a joint interview for their Hulu show on March 4. "Michael has a baby, too. Is that public knowledge?…I just outed him, I just outed his baby," the 40-year-old star said while talking about her 2-year-old son Gene. Her "Life & Beth" co-star then confirmed the news himself, telling the outlet, "We're right at the beginning of it. We're doing the very basics right now."

Many of his fans were left shocked upon learning of the baby news. "MICHAEL CERA HAD A BABY????" one Twitter user asked in disbelief. Another person wrote, "Michael cera had a baby?? He still looks 12."

Michael has remained private about his personal life including his relationship with his wife Nadine. In 2018, it was reported that the "This Is the End" actor married Nadine, his longtime girlfriend, after he was spotted out in Brooklyn wearing a gold band on his wedding ring finger.

Michael previously dated his "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" co-star Aubrey Plaza, but the two never went public with their romance. In a 2016 interview, the "Parks and Recreation" actress revealed the pair almost eloped in Las Vegas. They broke up after dating for a year and a half.

"Oh, Michael. I dated him for a long time," Aubrey said during an episode of the "What's the Tee?" podcast. The 37-year-old actress added, "A year and a half. We drove across the country after we shot that movie and almost got married in Vegas." She also noted that they remained close after their separation, "We love each other. We're still really good friends. He's just a weird little freak, and we speak the same language. He's one of the funniest people I know."

