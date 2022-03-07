 
 

Ireland Baldwin Says Coffee Is Triggering for Her After Having Anxiety Attack

Ireland Baldwin Says Coffee Is Triggering for Her After Having Anxiety Attack
Instagram
Celebrity

Alongside a picture of her sitting on the bathroom floor as she tries to calm herself down, the model daughter of Alec Baldwin writes in the caption, 'It's anxiety attack time.'

  • Mar 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ireland Baldwin further detailed her mental health after suffering from an anxiety attack. In an Instagram post on Saturday, March 5, the daughter of actor Alec Baldwin shared photos of herself when she suffered from an anxiety attack.

Alongside a picture of her sitting on the bathroom floor as she tried to calm herself down, Ireland wrote in the caption, "It's anxiety attack time." She added, "This morning I had one cup of coffee on an empty stomach which turned into an anxiety attack!"

"I am currently writing this from the bathroom floor," the 26-year-old model went on to say. "I usually sit here like this or lay in fetal position until I can't cry or throw up anymore."

In the post, Ireland also revealed that "coffee is [a] major esophageal irritator and reflux trigger for me which leads to anxiety." She warned others who also had the same struggle with her, "If you are an anxiety sufferer like myself, coffee isn't your friend."

  See also...

The model then confessed to being "a silly goose" by drinking the beverage and  encouraged her fans to open up if they have endured similar issues. "Writing this and being open with y'all about my struggles helps it pass. If coffee makes you s**t your pants and makes you experience this, please share below," she wrote.

Her father showed love to her in a comment which read, "I love you." Meanwhile, Brittany Furlan Lee wrote, "Oh honey. No caffeine for us. You got this. Ice ur chest if you can."

In 2015, she revealed she suffered from anxiety and has "relearned what it truly means and what it feels like to be truly present." She said at the time, "There are so many moments I have taken for granted in this life due to my lack of presence."

"I have overlooked countless blessings and opportunities to start fresh, and I have neglected, manipulated, and lied to the people I hold dear to my heart, but more importantly, to myself … For the longest time, I lost compassion towards almost everything I previously cared for and I was so lost in darkness, that I could hardly hold a real conversation with another human being long enough before I was due to have an anxiety attack and find my way out of it," she noted.

You can share this post!

Angelina Jolie Lands in Yemen to Assist Refugees Amid Russia-Ukraine War
Related Posts
Ireland Baldwin Revisits Dad Alec's 'Thoughtless Little Pig' Insult: 'Jokes on You'

Ireland Baldwin Revisits Dad Alec's 'Thoughtless Little Pig' Insult: 'Jokes on You'

Ireland Baldwin Offers Fiery Defense for Travis Scott After Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Ireland Baldwin Offers Fiery Defense for Travis Scott After Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Dragged for Bloody Halloween Costume After 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Dragged for Bloody Halloween Costume After 'Rust' Shooting

Ireland Baldwin Sends Love to Dad Alec Following 'Rust' Deadly Shooting Accident

Ireland Baldwin Sends Love to Dad Alec Following 'Rust' Deadly Shooting Accident

Most Read
Video of Rihanna Side Eyeing Kendall Jenner During Runway Walk Draws Mixed Response
Celebrity

Video of Rihanna Side Eyeing Kendall Jenner During Runway Walk Draws Mixed Response

Rapper Lil Bo Weep Dies at Age 24 After Sharing Alarming Video

Rapper Lil Bo Weep Dies at Age 24 After Sharing Alarming Video

Chris Brown Slammed After Posting 'Wild' Video of Man Slapping Woman's Butt Amid Sexual Assault Case

Chris Brown Slammed After Posting 'Wild' Video of Man Slapping Woman's Butt Amid Sexual Assault Case

Megan Thee Stallion Brushes Off Pardison Fontaine Split Rumors With Steamy Twerking Video

Megan Thee Stallion Brushes Off Pardison Fontaine Split Rumors With Steamy Twerking Video

Michael Cera and Wife Nadine Secretly Welcome First Child Together

Michael Cera and Wife Nadine Secretly Welcome First Child Together

'The Boys' Actor Antony Starr Arrested in Spain After Punching, Threatening a Chef

'The Boys' Actor Antony Starr Arrested in Spain After Punching, Threatening a Chef

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Needs a Slap and Hobby for Obsessing Over Kim and Pete

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Needs a Slap and Hobby for Obsessing Over Kim and Pete

Young Thug's Baby Mama Accuses Him of Ignoring Their Daughter Amid Her Hospitalization

Young Thug's Baby Mama Accuses Him of Ignoring Their Daughter Amid Her Hospitalization

Willow Smith Leave Fans Amazed With New Massive Tattoo on Her Upper Arm

Willow Smith Leave Fans Amazed With New Massive Tattoo on Her Upper Arm

Selena Gomez and Zen Matoshi Dating Rumors Debunked Despite Their Concert Date

Selena Gomez and Zen Matoshi Dating Rumors Debunked Despite Their Concert Date

Paris Jackson Accuses Doctors at Utah Boarding School of Prescribing 'Addictive Medications'

Paris Jackson Accuses Doctors at Utah Boarding School of Prescribing 'Addictive Medications'

Skateboarder Ryan Sheckler 'Blessed' to Marry His 'Soulmate' Abigail Baloun

Skateboarder Ryan Sheckler 'Blessed' to Marry His 'Soulmate' Abigail Baloun

Larsa Pippen Shuts Down Rumors Suggesting She Got Butt Lift Surgery, Insists She Works Out

Larsa Pippen Shuts Down Rumors Suggesting She Got Butt Lift Surgery, Insists She Works Out