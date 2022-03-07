Ireland Baldwin Says Coffee Is Triggering for Her After Having Anxiety Attack

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Ireland Baldwin further detailed her mental health after suffering from an anxiety attack. In an Instagram post on Saturday, March 5, the daughter of actor Alec Baldwin shared photos of herself when she suffered from an anxiety attack.

Alongside a picture of her sitting on the bathroom floor as she tried to calm herself down, Ireland wrote in the caption, "It's anxiety attack time." She added, "This morning I had one cup of coffee on an empty stomach which turned into an anxiety attack!"

"I am currently writing this from the bathroom floor," the 26-year-old model went on to say. "I usually sit here like this or lay in fetal position until I can't cry or throw up anymore."

In the post, Ireland also revealed that "coffee is [a] major esophageal irritator and reflux trigger for me which leads to anxiety." She warned others who also had the same struggle with her, "If you are an anxiety sufferer like myself, coffee isn't your friend."

The model then confessed to being "a silly goose" by drinking the beverage and encouraged her fans to open up if they have endured similar issues. "Writing this and being open with y'all about my struggles helps it pass. If coffee makes you s**t your pants and makes you experience this, please share below," she wrote.

Her father showed love to her in a comment which read, "I love you." Meanwhile, Brittany Furlan Lee wrote, "Oh honey. No caffeine for us. You got this. Ice ur chest if you can."

In 2015, she revealed she suffered from anxiety and has "relearned what it truly means and what it feels like to be truly present." She said at the time, "There are so many moments I have taken for granted in this life due to my lack of presence."

"I have overlooked countless blessings and opportunities to start fresh, and I have neglected, manipulated, and lied to the people I hold dear to my heart, but more importantly, to myself … For the longest time, I lost compassion towards almost everything I previously cared for and I was so lost in darkness, that I could hardly hold a real conversation with another human being long enough before I was due to have an anxiety attack and find my way out of it," she noted.