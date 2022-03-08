Ukrainian Actor Pasha Lee, 33, Reportedly Killed During Battle Against Russian Forces

Instagram Celebrity

The movie star, who joined the ranks of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces to defend his country, is allegedly killed as a result of shelling by Russian occupiers in Irpin, Ukraine.

AceShowbiz - Actor Pasha Lee has reportedly passed away. The Ukrainian movie star was allegedly killed while defending his country against Russian forces in Irpin, Ukraine. He was only 33 years old.

On Monday, March 7, Ukraine's Odesa International Film Festival Facebook account announced that the actor was killed by Russian shelling on Sunday. "As a result of shelling by Russian occupiers, the famous Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee was killed [broken heart emoji]," read the statement.

"The artist joined the ranks of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to protect the country from Russian occupiers," the statement continued. "Pasha Lee was a well-known Ukrainian film and dubbing actor, singer and composer."

According to the note, Pasha played in the theater "Koleso" and starred in films and commercials. "Among his works in cinema are the films 'Shtolnya' (2006) and 'Shadows of Unforgotten Ancestors' (2013) by Lyubomyr Levytsky, 'Zvychayna Sprava' by Valentyn Vasyanovych (2012), 'The Fight Rules' by Oleksey Shaparev (2016), 'Meeting of Classmates' by Valentyn Shpakov (2019) and others," added the statement.

"We call on the world community to help Ukraine in the fight against Russia and stop the war," the festival organizers stated. "We urge you to close the sky over Ukraine immediately and continue to boycott Russian cinema."

Pasha's last Instagram post on Friday showed him in Irpin wearing camouflage gear as he wrote in the caption, "For the last 48 hours there is an opportunity to sit down and take a picture of how we are being bombed, and we are smiling because we will manage and everything will be UKRAINE." He added, "WE ARE WORKING!!!"

Pasha's friend and Ukrainian actress Anastasiya Kasilova took to social media to pay tribute to the fallen soldier, writing, "Pasha Lee killed during the shelling in Irpen, defending Ukraine. He is an actor, TV presenter, my colleague and a good acquaintance…." She added, "Not so long ago we shot together in a teaser for a children's film…Never forgive!"

Many Instagram users also sent condolences in the comment section of Pasha's last post. "God, Pasha! Our Angel now..[red heart emoji]," wrote one person. Another chimed in, "You are forever in our hearts!!! Glory to the hero." Meanwhile, others were still in disbelief over his tragic death. One said, "Pash!! Tell us this isn't true!!!!" with someone else adding, "Pasha, I can't believe it…"