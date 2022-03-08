DaBaby Has No Regrets Over DaniLeigh Drama

Instagram/WENN/Instagram/Judy Eddy Celebrity

The 'ROCKSTAR' emcee also talks about his fallout with Megan Thee Stallion following his collaboration with Tory Lanez, whom Megan accused of shooting her in the leg back in 2020.

Mar 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - DaBaby apparently stood firm in his actions regarding her messy split from DaniLeigh, with whom he shares a kid together. In a new interview, the rapper claimed that he wouldn't do anything differently when it came to that matter.

"Nope. Life is life. What could have been done differently, it would have to start under the hood," the "ROCKSTAR" spitter said during his appearance on a Hot97 radio show. "I would have to put more out there to even break down what I would've done differently. That's neither here nor there."

DaBaby and DaniLeigh previously made headlines for fighting in an Instagram Live. Dani claimed that the rapper kicked her and their baby out of the house for him to have a hookup with another woman.

Not stopping there, DaBaby was also involved in a physical altercation with Dani's brother Brandon Bills on February 10 at the Los Angeles Bowling Alley. Brandon later sued DaBaby for assault, battery, emotional distress and negligence. As for DaBaby, his lawyer accused Brandon of trying to make easy money by suing the "SUGE" rapper over their recent fight.

Back to the interview, DaBaby also talked about his fallout with Megan Thee Stallion following his collaboration with Tory Lanez, whom Megan accused of shooting her in the leg in an altercation back in 2020. Despite their fallout, DaBaby said that he would love to reunite with her.

"Megan, come on baby. I never had an issue with Megan, that's the thing," he said. "Ain't nobody coming like I'm coming Meg, know that. For sure, I ain't ever had a problem with Meg. That pressure was never on (me)."