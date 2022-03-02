 
 

Kanye West Goes Instagram Official With New GF Chaney Jones

The 'Gold Digger' hitmaker confirms his romance with the Kim Kardashian look-alike by sharing a paparazzi photo of the two while they were shopping in Miami.

  • Mar 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is officially off the market. A few weeks after sparking romance rumors with Chaney Jones, the "Gold Digger" rapper made their romance Instagram official.

On Tuesday, March 1, the 44-year-old reposted a paparazzi photo which was originally shared by The Shade Room. In the accompaniment of the post, he sent out one black emoji.

The photo was taken while Kanye and Chaney went shopping in Miami on Monday. The couple was seen walking side-by-side as they wore matching black ensembles for the outing.

Many have since commented on the post. One in particular was Chaney herself who gushed, "My love," along with a black heart emoji. Kanye's "Eazy" collaborator The Game, meanwhile, replied, "YeNey."

Kanye, who recently broke up with Julia Fox, was linked romantically to Chaney in February. Earlier that month, the Kim Kardashian look-alike was spotted attending the rapper's "Donda 2" listening party in Los Angeles, California.

Despite his new romance, Kanye is seemingly not giving up on his marriage to Kim. Unfortunately, it was not the same case for the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum. In her February 23 filing, she accused her estranged husband of causing "emotional distress" by spreading "misinformation" on social media.

The musician, however, denied the allegations as he challenged her to prove that he's the one who made the posts. "Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation," so read court documents filed by his lawyer. "The social media posts are not attached to the declaration."

"Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye. Had that been done, the posts would be admissible as statements of a party opponent," the objection continued. "Instead, Kim argues a point that is not in the record. The statement is inadmissible hearsay ... so Kanye asks that it be stricken."

