NLE Choppa's GF Marissa Says She 'Couldn't Function' After Suffering Miscarriage

When opening up about her pregnancy loss on social media, Marissa Da'Nae thanks her rapper boyfriend for being next to her as a supporter amid the misfortune.

  • Mar 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - NLE Choppa's girlfriend has suffered a miscarriage. When opening up about her pregnancy loss on social media, Marissa Da'Nae said she "couldn't function" after losing their unborn son.

Da'Nae shared the heartbreaking news via Instagram. Sharing a sweet picture of her and her rapper beau, she first penned, "Talking bout this is so hard. But with Bryson next to me and being my supporter, this has helped me more."

"Losing our Son is so hard for me, I couldn't function. But he has has pulled me through and I'm thankful to have you by my side and with me along this journey," she added. "There's a lot of women who suffer the things I suffer and go through the same things I go through. So this also help to open up and let other women know that they aren't alone. Thank you for all the kind words we truly appreciate it."

"Thank you Seven, for helping mommy grow more into a better person, pushing me into being more healthier and being the reason for me to continue to fight," Da'Nae continued. "I love you and I truly do appreciate the time we spent growing together and bonding. You have truly gave mommy more hope. We love you baby. Seven Da'Shun Potts #Forever7."

As for Choppa, he confirmed the sad news on his Twitter account. "Seven Da'Shun Potts. #FOREVER7 RIP My Lil One," the 19-year-old emcee, whose real name is Bryson Lashun Potts, simply tweeted.

His girlfriend then turned to Twitter, lamenting, "I can just feel my emotions and after these last two weeks of trying to get myself together, I feel that tonight I'll have to start all over again." She further noted, "But I only wish for positive things and love to come towards me and my family."

"I know that one day I'll be able to have a healthy baby and be the mother I always dreamed of being," the grieving mom continued. "No matter how much this has hurt me, I have to continue to keep fighting."

Choppa and Da'Nae first sparked pregnancy rumors in November. In the following month, the rapper shared a video of him singing his own song called "What Its Gone Be / Gender Reveal" alongside his love to unveil their baby's gender.

