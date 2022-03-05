'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn Details Attempted Break-In at Her House

Instagram Celebrity

The two suspects allegedly tried to break through the glass window at the real estate agent's Los Angeles home but they cannot get in because the windows are 'so strong.'

AceShowbiz - "Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn had a terrifying experience at her Los Angeles home on Thursday, March 4. Taking to her Instagram account, she claimed that some people tried to break into her house, calling it the "most horrifying moment of her life."

Christine shared that she and her husband Christian Richard were asleep when they were awoken by noises. "And the noises started getting louder and louder, and we didn't know what was going on," the real estate agent said.

She later checked the security footage which showed two armed men attempting to break through her glass window. Thankfully, they could get in because their windows are "so strong" and they "have such good security."

Christine shared she "immediately" called the authorities. The officers arrived "within a minute."

"We went into our baby's room and immediately locked the door, and the cops were here instantly," the Netflix star, who welcomed son Christian Georges Dumontet with Richard last May, recounted. "And because the robbers weren't able to break into our house or any of our windows because they're double- triple-paned windows-I mean, we take very serious precautions-they decided to leave and they left."

She went on to say, "This was the most horrifying moment of my life when we're laying in bed and there is two armed men that we're watching on cameras literally four feet from me and my baby sleeping very close to us." The reality TV star added, "And I want people to know to take this very seriously. This stuff does happen in L.A. It's happening all the time, and I don't know what would've happened if they would have been able to get through that glass. Because they would have reached our bedroom and they would have probably shot us."

Following the scary moment, a rep for Christine shared that she and her family are "safe but shaken."

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two male suspects entered the grounds at around 1:40 a.m. One of them broke the window of the home, and both individuals left the location without entering the house.

The police also confirmed that two people, who were not named, were inside the home at the time of the incident. They called the police after hearing the glass break, but the suspects were gone by the time the police arrived. While no property was taken, a temporary report was filed.