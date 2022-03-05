Asian Doll Praised for Her Response to Rumors Saying She's Removed From King Von's Posthumous Album

Facebook/Instagram Music

The 'No Exposing' raptress, who used to date the late emcee, is showered by compliments by many online users for her mature response to her removal from 'What I Means to Be King'.

AceShowbiz - Asian Doll (Asian Da Brat) has earned praises from Internet users for how she handled recent rumors about her. Instead of getting mad after she was reportedly removed from King Von's posthumous album, the "Nunnadet S**t" raptress played it cool.

Von's "What I Means to Be King" arrived on Friday, March 4. It consists of 19 tracks and features guest appearances from the likes of G Herbo (Lil Herb), 21 Savage, Fivio Foreign, Lil Durk, Tee Grizzley, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Dreezy, Boss Top, DqFrmDaO as well as OMB Peezy.

However, fans noticed that there was a change on "Trust Nothing". Instead of featuring Doll, who used to date the late rapper, the track now includes bars from Moneybagg Yo. One Twitter user in particular lamented, "Damn they really took Asian Doll off 'Trust Nothing' and put Moneybagg Yo."

Doll's lyrics that read "on to the next like a Hot Girl Summer do" got cut. In replacement, Yo raps, "Hope you not ready to die 'bout that b***h/ 'Cause this ho ready to go to war 'bout that d**k (Swerve)/ I keep two or three h*es, one too close to zero/ Like NASCAR tires, I rotate a b***h."

The debacle has caught Doll's attention. Surprisingly, she seemed unbothered by the removal as she penned on her Twitter account, "Please don't make today about me."

Many have since applauded Doll for her mature response. "Look at her being an adult, we love you sis dont let these minor setbacks get to you sis, yo time coming," one person wrote, with another adding, "I like her verse though!" A third chimed in, "Ik she sad! Leave her alone damn."

A different user gushed, "very adult of her ! i like this response !" Someone else raved, "I LOVE HOW SHE ALLOWING HIM TO HAVE THIS. SHE NOT BITTER." Another individual, meanwhile, opined, "I respect her taking the high road! She has every right be upset but she's taking it like a G!"