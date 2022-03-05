 
 

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Needs a Slap and Hobby for Obsessing Over Kim and Pete

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Needs a Slap and Hobby for Obsessing Over Kim and Pete
WENN/Avalon/Instar
Celebrity

The KISS frontman praises Pete for taking 'the high road' amid Ye's online attacks on the comedian, telling the rapper to leave his ex-wife and her boyfriend alone.

  • Mar 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Gene Simmons is weighing in on Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce drama. The rocker has slammed the Atlanta native for attacking his ex-wife and her boyfriend Pete Davidson online, while praising the comedian for the way he handles the situation.

"Pete's a cool guy, takes the high road, just ignore it," the KISS frontman told TMZ when met at Kings Road Cafe on Thursday, March 3. As for Ye who has been dissing the "Saturday Night Live" star and airing his dirty laundry with Kim, the singer said that the rapper needs a "b***h slap" and should get "a hobby" rather than obsessing over his ex-wife and her boyfriend.

"At a certain point if somebody misbehaves, [they need] a good b***h slap, 'Oh sorry I didn't realise I was such an a**hole.' It's possible [that's what Kanye needs]," the 72-year-old said. "Guy, you've got a roof over your head, food in your tummy, you can do whatever you want. Get a hobby. That's better."

He went on telling Ye to leave Kim and Pete alone. "Leave them alone, move on," he urged the 44-year-old hip-hop star. "Love your kids, love the mother of your kids and let her make her own decisions. She's a grown a** woman and she doesn't need your permission."

Gene also had a message for Kim look-alike Chaney Jones, whom Kanye is currently dating. "Don't be a hand puppet to somebody who's playing some kind of a game," he said, adding that what Ye has been doing to Kim and Pete is "clinically wrong."

  See also...

Also calling out Ye for his constant attacks on Pete was the latter's friend Ricky Velez. Defending "The King of Staten Island" star, fellow comedian Ricky wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story, "PD is my brother, none of this is funny to me nor entertaining. A 44 year old man internet thugging is just sad."

Ricky Velez's IG Story

Ricky Velez defended Pete Davidson amid Kanye West's online attacks.

Ricky's criticism directed at Ye arrives after the rapper released a music video for his song "Eazy", in which he kidnaps and buries a claymation of a man who resembles Pete. Toward the end of the video, the screen reads, "Everyone lived happily ever after except you know who," with the word "Skete", the name Ye has used to refer to Pete, crossed out.

Following the video, Kim showed her support for Pete by liking a tweet by James Gunn, who directed the 28-year-old actor in "The Suicide Squad". In the tweet, the helmer defended Pete as writing, "For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect."

You can share this post!

Hilaria Baldwin Promises to Be Back After Announcing Social Media Hiatus

Megan Thee Stallion Brushes Off Pardison Fontaine Split Rumors With Steamy Twerking Video
Related Posts
Gene Simmons Nearly Falls From Floating Platform During Kiss Concert

Gene Simmons Nearly Falls From Floating Platform During Kiss Concert

Gene Simmons Diagnosed With Covid After Bandmate Paul Stanley Recovers

Gene Simmons Diagnosed With Covid After Bandmate Paul Stanley Recovers

Gene Simmons Urges Fans to Get Vaccinated After Paul Stanley Tested Positive for COVID

Gene Simmons Urges Fans to Get Vaccinated After Paul Stanley Tested Positive for COVID

Gene Simmons Sincerely Apologizes to David Lee Roth for 'Past His Prime' Remarks

Gene Simmons Sincerely Apologizes to David Lee Roth for 'Past His Prime' Remarks

Most Read
Kristin Cavallari Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Jewelry Design
Celebrity

Kristin Cavallari Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Jewelry Design

'Flavor of Love' Star Deelishis Speaks on Raymond Santana Split After He Files for Divorce

'Flavor of Love' Star Deelishis Speaks on Raymond Santana Split After He Files for Divorce

Intruder Breaks Into Kanye West's Home and Goes on Instagram Live

Intruder Breaks Into Kanye West's Home and Goes on Instagram Live

Jason Momoa Reportedly Dating 'Very Hot' Woman Amid Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors

Jason Momoa Reportedly Dating 'Very Hot' Woman Amid Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer, 22, Found Dead Inside Dorm Room

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer, 22, Found Dead Inside Dorm Room

Playboi Carti Stuns Fans After Debuting New Look with Makeup

Playboi Carti Stuns Fans After Debuting New Look with Makeup

Jay-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Hangs Out With Chris Martin's Teen Kids on Star-Studded Disneyland Trip

Jay-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Hangs Out With Chris Martin's Teen Kids on Star-Studded Disneyland Trip

Michael Sheen's Girlfriend Anna Lundberg Debuts Baby Bump as They're Expecting Second Baby Together

Michael Sheen's Girlfriend Anna Lundberg Debuts Baby Bump as They're Expecting Second Baby Together

Tristan Thompson Trolled With Khloe Kardashian Chants During NBA Game

Tristan Thompson Trolled With Khloe Kardashian Chants During NBA Game

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis Call It Quits

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis Call It Quits

Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Tinashe Serve Looks on 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards Red Carpet

Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Tinashe Serve Looks on 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards Red Carpet

Aaron Carter's Ex Accuses Him of Breaking Her Ribs as She Asks for Restraining Order

Aaron Carter's Ex Accuses Him of Breaking Her Ribs as She Asks for Restraining Order

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Emotionally Reunite in L.A. After He Fled From Ukraine

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Emotionally Reunite in L.A. After He Fled From Ukraine