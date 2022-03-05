 
 

Hilaria Baldwin Promises to Be Back After Announcing Social Media Hiatus

Hilaria doesn't explain why she makes the decision, but her post arrives four months after her husband Alec Baldwin accidentally discharged a prop gun on the set of 'Rust'.

  • Mar 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Hilaria Baldwin is taking some time off social media. The wife of Alec Baldwin announced her decision on Friday, March 4, though she promised to be back sometime later.

"Hey friends! I'm gonna take a social break. I promise I'll be back," she shared in an Instagram post. "I love you all and know you worry, so I want to give you a heads up. I might check in from time to time, dropping you a photo, and letting you know we are ok."

The "What's One More" podcast host concluded her post, "Be good to yourselves and so much love and good energy to you [heart emoji]. See you soon." Meanwhile, in the caption, she wrote, "Be good to yourselves. I cherish our community…I'll come right back."

Hilaria didn't explain why she made the decision. However, her post arrives four months after Alec accidentally discharged a prop gun on the New Mexico set of "Rust". Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed due to the incident, while director Joel Souza was injured.

Alec revealed in an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos back in December that the gun went off during what he called a "marked rehearsal" on set. He also claimed that he "didn't pull the trigger" and that the gun went off when he had "let go" of its hammer.

Hutchins' husband Matthew Hutchins slammed "The Boss Baby" actor for the interview in addition to filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the actor on behalf of himself and his son Andros. In the suit, the family accused Alec and other defendants listed in the suit of failing "to perform industry standard safety checks and follow basic gun safety rules while using real guns to produce the movie 'Rust', with fatal consequences."

