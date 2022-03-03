Kanye Slammed Over 'Disturbing' Video Targeting Pete Davidson as Kim Is Legally Declared Single

WENN/Rob Rich/Nicky Nelson Music

Kanye West is called out by social media users after releasing a music video for his song 'Eazy' where a claymation version of Kim Kardashian's boyfriend is kidnapped, tied up and buried alive.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West faces backlash for channelling his hatred toward Pete Davidson in his new music video. The rapper lands in hot water after he released the visual for his song "Eazy" featuring The Game in which he targets his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's current boyfriend.

In the "alarming" video, Ye kidnaps a claymation man who resembles the comedian. He puts a bag over Pete's head, ties him to the back of his bike, drags him through the dirt and buries him alive. He later plants roses on his head. The Yeezy founder is also seen carrying a decapitated head and sitting on a coffin as he raps.

Toward the end of the video, the screen reads, "Everyone lived happily ever after except you know who, " with the word "Skete", the name Ye has used to refer to Pete, crossed out. The visual ends with the words, "JK, He's Fine" appearing on the screen.

After Ye shared the video on Instagram, many took issue with the apparent depiction of Pete. "that Kanye video is actually disturbing, pete needs to sue and file a restraining order," one user wrote, while a fan said, "i love kanye but this petty s**t is embarrassing and everyone praising him for it clearly don't give a f**k about him. like if something happens to Pete, kanye will truly be f**ked cause he's leaving all the evidence online."

Another user labelled the video "emotional abuse," warning that it "will end very badly for this family." The said person added, "I felt terrified, can't imagine how Kim feels. He's terrorizing her as punishment and I hope people will stop excusing this as art."

"Are we going to let Kanye continue publicly bullying Pete Davidson?" another asked, as some else noted, "Kanye has hit a very scary point. If I was Kim or Pete, I'd be down at the police station filing a restraining order YESTERDAY!"

The video was released on the same day Kim was legally declared single. On Wednesday, March 2, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran granted the reality TV star's request of the dissolution of her marriage to Ye. She's also allowed to legally change her name to Kim Kardashian, removing the rapper's last name West.

Appearing at the hearing via video conference, she reportedly looked "happy." When asked if she wanted to change her name back, the SKIMS founder replied, "Yes." She also confirmed there was a breakdown in their marriage. "After the judge read the questions and told her she now has her single status back, Kim smiled," a so-called insider told Page Six.

Kanye's new attorney Samantha Spector, whom he hired just one day before the hearing, stated that her client had "no issues" with Kim getting her name back, but was more concerned with his "assets and interest" and wanted to "make sure his trust was protected." Kim's attorney Laura Wasser objected to her client's trust being frozen because she needs to use it for her business. The judge sided with Kim on this matter.

Following the judge's order, Kanye's team released a statement clarifying several "mistruths" on the divorce. "Kanye's paperwork has always indicated that his problems with the divorce were only procedural," the message read.

"Moreover, he was always in support of the divorce only if Kim satisfied the procedural requirements to protect rights under the CA law - the same rights afforded to any litigant going through a divorce," it continued. "Today it was determined and addressed in court that Kim initially did not have the proper paperwork to get the bifurcation of the marital status."