 
 

Kanye Slammed Over 'Disturbing' Video Targeting Pete Davidson as Kim Is Legally Declared Single

Kanye Slammed Over 'Disturbing' Video Targeting Pete Davidson as Kim Is Legally Declared Single
WENN/Rob Rich/Nicky Nelson
Music

Kanye West is called out by social media users after releasing a music video for his song 'Eazy' where a claymation version of Kim Kardashian's boyfriend is kidnapped, tied up and buried alive.

  • Mar 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West faces backlash for channelling his hatred toward Pete Davidson in his new music video. The rapper lands in hot water after he released the visual for his song "Eazy" featuring The Game in which he targets his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's current boyfriend.

In the "alarming" video, Ye kidnaps a claymation man who resembles the comedian. He puts a bag over Pete's head, ties him to the back of his bike, drags him through the dirt and buries him alive. He later plants roses on his head. The Yeezy founder is also seen carrying a decapitated head and sitting on a coffin as he raps.

Toward the end of the video, the screen reads, "Everyone lived happily ever after except you know who, " with the word "Skete", the name Ye has used to refer to Pete, crossed out. The visual ends with the words, "JK, He's Fine" appearing on the screen.

After Ye shared the video on Instagram, many took issue with the apparent depiction of Pete. "that Kanye video is actually disturbing, pete needs to sue and file a restraining order," one user wrote, while a fan said, "i love kanye but this petty s**t is embarrassing and everyone praising him for it clearly don't give a f**k about him. like if something happens to Pete, kanye will truly be f**ked cause he's leaving all the evidence online."

Another user labelled the video "emotional abuse," warning that it "will end very badly for this family." The said person added, "I felt terrified, can't imagine how Kim feels. He's terrorizing her as punishment and I hope people will stop excusing this as art."

  See also...

"Are we going to let Kanye continue publicly bullying Pete Davidson?" another asked, as some else noted, "Kanye has hit a very scary point. If I was Kim or Pete, I'd be down at the police station filing a restraining order YESTERDAY!"

The video was released on the same day Kim was legally declared single. On Wednesday, March 2, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran granted the reality TV star's request of the dissolution of her marriage to Ye. She's also allowed to legally change her name to Kim Kardashian, removing the rapper's last name West.

Appearing at the hearing via video conference, she reportedly looked "happy." When asked if she wanted to change her name back, the SKIMS founder replied, "Yes." She also confirmed there was a breakdown in their marriage. "After the judge read the questions and told her she now has her single status back, Kim smiled," a so-called insider told Page Six.

Kanye's new attorney Samantha Spector, whom he hired just one day before the hearing, stated that her client had "no issues" with Kim getting her name back, but was more concerned with his "assets and interest" and wanted to "make sure his trust was protected." Kim's attorney Laura Wasser objected to her client's trust being frozen because she needs to use it for her business. The judge sided with Kim on this matter.

Following the judge's order, Kanye's team released a statement clarifying several "mistruths" on the divorce. "Kanye's paperwork has always indicated that his problems with the divorce were only procedural," the message read.

"Moreover, he was always in support of the divorce only if Kim satisfied the procedural requirements to protect rights under the CA law - the same rights afforded to any litigant going through a divorce," it continued. "Today it was determined and addressed in court that Kim initially did not have the proper paperwork to get the bifurcation of the marital status."

You can share this post!

Julia Fox Says Dating Kanye West Was 'Best Thing' in Her Life

'Salute Your Shorts' Star Kirk Baily Dies at 59 From Cancer
Related Posts
Kanye West Goes Instagram Official With New GF Chaney Jones

Kanye West Goes Instagram Official With New GF Chaney Jones

Kanye West Fires Lawyer Prior to Kim Kardashian Divorce Hearing

Kanye West Fires Lawyer Prior to Kim Kardashian Divorce Hearing

Kanye West Not Official With Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Chaney Jones Despite Shopping Together

Kanye West Not Official With Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Chaney Jones Despite Shopping Together

Kanye West Challenges Kim Kardashian to Prove He's the One Spreading 'Misinformation' Online

Kanye West Challenges Kim Kardashian to Prove He's the One Spreading 'Misinformation' Online

Most Read
Joe Budden Explains Why He Refuses to Call Megan Thee Stallion 'Superstar'
Music

Joe Budden Explains Why He Refuses to Call Megan Thee Stallion 'Superstar'

Summer Walker Defended by Fans After She's Accused of Lying at Her Atlanta Show

Summer Walker Defended by Fans After She's Accused of Lying at Her Atlanta Show

Adele 'in Talks' to Move Las Vegas Residency to New Bigger Venue Due to Scheduling Clash

Adele 'in Talks' to Move Las Vegas Residency to New Bigger Venue Due to Scheduling Clash

'Encanto' Soundtrack Gets Most Weeks at No. 1 in Billboard 200 Chart After Nearly a Year

'Encanto' Soundtrack Gets Most Weeks at No. 1 in Billboard 200 Chart After Nearly a Year

Yungblud, Louis Tomlinson, The Killers and HEALTH Cancel Russia Shows After Attack on Ukraine

Yungblud, Louis Tomlinson, The Killers and HEALTH Cancel Russia Shows After Attack on Ukraine

Megan Thee Stallion Launches VR Concert After Joe Budden Says She's Not 'a Superstar'

Megan Thee Stallion Launches VR Concert After Joe Budden Says She's Not 'a Superstar'

Monica Pauses Show After Fans Get Into Verbal Altercation

Monica Pauses Show After Fans Get Into Verbal Altercation

Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West and Future Among Headliners for 2022 Rolling Loud Miami

Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West and Future Among Headliners for 2022 Rolling Loud Miami

The Game Claims Kanye West Did More for His Career in Last Two Weeks Than Dr. Dre Has Done in Years

The Game Claims Kanye West Did More for His Career in Last Two Weeks Than Dr. Dre Has Done in Years

Jim Jones Recalls Passing on Drake for Being Actor 'in a Wheelchair' on Disney

Jim Jones Recalls Passing on Drake for Being Actor 'in a Wheelchair' on Disney

DAY26 Member Willie Taylor Says 'Making the Band' Contestants Were 'Designed to Fail'

DAY26 Member Willie Taylor Says 'Making the Band' Contestants Were 'Designed to Fail'

Dua Lipa Hit With Copyright Infringement Suit for Allegedly Stealing 'Levitating' From Reggae Band

Dua Lipa Hit With Copyright Infringement Suit for Allegedly Stealing 'Levitating' From Reggae Band

Kanye Slammed Over 'Disturbing' Video Targeting Pete Davidson as Kim Is Legally Declared Single

Kanye Slammed Over 'Disturbing' Video Targeting Pete Davidson as Kim Is Legally Declared Single