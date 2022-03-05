'Alien' to Be Resurrected With 'Don't Breathe' Director Fede Alvarez for Hulu

Movie

The Uruguayan filmmaker is set to write and direct the sci-fi horror movie with Ridley Scott, who directed the original film released in 1979, producing it via his Scott Free banner.

AceShowbiz - A new "Alien" standalone film is in development from Fede Alvarez. The "Don't Breathe" director is set to write and direct the movie for Hulu as part of 20th Century Studios' deal to make more than 10 movies a year for the Disney-operated streaming service.

The Hollywood Reporter reported on Friday, March 4 that Ridley Scott will also produce the film via his Scott Free banner. Ridley was the one who directed the original sci-fi horror movie released in 1979 and returned to direct "Prometheus" prequels.

Sources told the outlet that Fede is "a rabid fan of the franchise and casually pitched a take to [Ridley] many years ago." The idea reportedly remained implanted in Ridley's brain until late last year, when he called Fede and asked him if he was still up for it. Fede didn't have to be asked twice.

20th Century picked up the project "purely off the strength of Fede's pitch," said division president Steve Asbell. Steve added, "It was just a really good story with a bunch of characters you haven't seen before."

Steve also said by doing the project for Hulu, there wouldn't be the pressure to whittle down the potential edginess that could come with theatrical considerations. "It's not a film that has to be all things to all people with those gargantuan budgets. They get to be authentically what they are. And this is closer to its genre roots," he explained.

The original "Alien", which was written by Dan O'Bannon, follows the crew of a spacecraft who soon come into contact with a bloodthirsty extraterrestrial. The science fiction horror film starred Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton, John Hurt, Ian Holm and Yaphet Kotto.

Its major box office success spurred sequels and spin-offs, including "Aliens" (1986), "Alien 3" (1992) and "Alien Resurrection" (1997), as well as the "Alien vs. Predator" crossover films and "Prometheus" prequels. However, Fede's upcoming project is a new take on the franchise and will be disconnected from the narrative of the three "Alien" films.

Fede is certainly no stranger to the horror genre, having directed "Evil Dead" and "Don't Breathe". His most recent film was the 2018 action-thriller "The Girl in the Spider's Web". He was also a producer on the 2021 sequel "Don't Breathe 2" and Netflix's "Texas Chainsaw Massacre".