Pete Davidson Close to Joining Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Space Flight

The 'Saturday Night Live' star is reportedly 'excited' as he is still finalizing deals to travel to space on one of the billionaire's upcoming Blue Origin space flights.

Mar 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson may soon be singing "Leaving on a Jet Plane" to Kim Kardashian. The comedian is set to travel to space on one of Jeff Bezos' upcoming Blue Origin flights, says a source with knowledge of the conversations.

Per Page Six, the 28-year-old's potential space travel is not finalized yet, but he is close to signing the deal, with an announcement likely to be made in the coming weeks. "Pete is excited," a Pete source tells the site. "They haven't signed a contract yet, but it looks like it's going to happen. The details are being finalized."

Words are the idea came about when Pete and his girlfriend Kim met Jeff and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez for dinner at the Amazon founder's Los Angeles home in January. "He got on really well with Jeff when they met," the source dishes.

It's unclear when Pete would go into space should the deal be sealed, but it is likely to happen later this year, according to the source.

Pete won't be the first celebrity traveling to space. "Star Trek" actor William Shatner joined the Blue Origin flight back in October 2021, followed by Michael Strahan in December. "It was surreal," Michael described the experience in an Instagram video after returning safely. "It was unbelievable. It's hard to even describe it. It's going to take a little bit to process it."

Pete is currently caught in a tense feud between Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West. Following the rapper's recent diss at the funnyman in his "Eazy" music video, the reality TV star has shown her support for her beau by liking a tweet by James Gunn.

In the tweet, the helmer who directed Pete in "The Suicide Squad" defended the actor as writing, "For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect."