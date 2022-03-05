Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan Team Up for 'I Am Legend' Sequel

WENN/Phil Lewis/FayesVision Movie

The 'King Richard' star and the 'Black Panther' actor will star in and produce the next chapter of the post-apocalyptic action horror film franchise, with Akiva Goldsman returning to pen the script.

Mar 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Warner Bros. is going big for an "I Am Legend" sequel. For the next chapter of its post-apocalyptic action horror film franchise, the studio is not only bringing back its original star Will Smith, but also adding Michael B. Jordan to the fold.

According to Deadline, both actors are attached to star as well as produce the movie. It will mark the first time they are teaming up together for a movie as stars and producers.

Plot details are still kept under wraps, but it's reported that Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the first movie with Mark Protosevich, will be returning to pen the script. He will also serve as producer for the upcoming sequel. No director is currently attached to the project, which is still in development.

Jordan is producing along with Elizabeth Raposo via their Outlier Society banner. Smith will produce via his Westbrook Studios with the studio's Co-President/Head of Motion Pictures Jon Mone. Ryan Shimazaki is overseeing on behalf of Westbrook Studios. James Lassiter will serve as executive producer, while Goldsman and Greg Lessans will produce via Weed Road Pictures.

Smith and Jordan confirmed the news of the sequel development and their involvement in the project by sharing an identical picture of a post-apocalyptic street.

"I Am Legend" is based on Richard Matheson's novel and was directed by Francis Lawrence. It is set in New York after a virus has wiped out most mankind and turned survivors into monstrous creatures, leaving Smith's Robert Neville, a U.S. Army virologist, as the last human in the city. He is immune to the virus and attempts to develop a cure while defending himself against the hostile mutants.

Smith is now in contention for several awards, including an Oscar, for his role as Serena Williams and Venus Williams' father in "King Richard". He already won a Golden Globe Award, an NAACP Image Award and an SAG Award for his performance in the biopic.

As for Jordan, he is reprising his role as Adonis Creed in "Creed 3", which he is also directing. The film is currently in production.