 
 

Alec Baldwin Posts 'It's Going to Be Alright' After Sued by Halyna Hutchins' Family

The '30 Rock' alum also responds through his lawyer after he and other 'Rust' crew members are named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of the cinematographer's husband and son.

  • Feb 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Alec Baldwin and other "Rust" crew members are named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Halyna Hutchins' family. On Tuesday, February 15, the Hutchins family's lead lawyer Brian Panish filed the suit on behalf of Hutchins' husband Matthew Hutchins and their son Andros in New Mexico.

In the suit, Baldwin and others who "are responsible for the safety on the set" are accused of "reckless behavior and cost-cutting" that led to the death of Hutchins. Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, assistant director David Halls, production companies and producers are specifically named in the lawsuit.

The suit points out among the alleged lapses were the live ammo on the movie set and the crew's failure to treat the gun as if it were loaded. "There are many people culpable, but Mr. Baldwin was the person holding the weapon … that but for him shooting, she would not have died," Panish says.

The civil lawsuit is seeking unspecified but "substantial" damages, including punitive damages.

Hours after he's slapped with the lawsuit, Baldwin shared a cryptic message on social media that hinted at how he sees his situation now. Taking to his Instagram page, the former "Saturday Night Live" star posted a neon sign that read, "It's going to be alright."

Meanwhile, his lawyer has denied the allegation that Baldwin was "reckless" on the set of "Rust". Responding to the lawsuit, his attorney Aaron Dyer said in a statement, "Everyone's hearts and thoughts remain with Halyna's family as they continue to process this unspeakable tragedy. We continue to cooperate with the authorities to determine how live ammunition arrived on the 'Rust' set in the first place. Any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false."

"He, Halyna and the rest of the crew relied on the statement by the two professionals responsible for checking the gun that it was a 'cold gun' - meaning there is no possibility of a discharge, blank or otherwise," the attorney added. "This protocol has worked on thousands of films, with millions of discharges, as there has never before been an incident on a set where an actual bullet harmed anyone. Actors should be able to rely on armorers and prop department professionals, as well as assistant directors, rather than deciding on their own when a gun is safe to use."

Baldwin held the gun which discharged and hit Hutchins, a cinematographer, and killed her. The 63-year-old actor, who also produced the movie, has insisted that he "didn't pull the trigger."

