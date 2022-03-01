Megan Thee Stallion Launches VR Concert After Joe Budden Says She's Not 'a Superstar'

Instagram/Facebook Music

The 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker announces her first 10-city virtual reality concert titled 'Enter Thee Hottieverse' following the 'Pump It Up' hitmaker's claims that she's not able to 'sell an album.'

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has launched her first virtual reality concert. The "Hot Girl Summer" raptress unveiled the details of her upcoming tour shortly after Joe Budden criticized her for not being able to "sell an album."

Taking to her Twitter account on Monday, February 28, the "Thot S**t" rapper said that she will collaborate with AmazeVR on her concert "Enter Thee Hottieverse". "YALL AINT NEVER BEEN TO A SHOW LIKE THIS BEFORE," the 27-year-old hip-hop star announced. "Get ready to see your girl in VIRTUAL REALITY. Pre-sale begins on Wed, March 2nd, 10AM local time. Sign up for pre-sale code at amazevr.com."

The first-ever 10-city virtual reality concert tour will begin in April in select movie theaters. Upon entering the concert, each attendee will be handed a "Hottie Mounted Displays" VR headset. Megan will then appear and sing four songs in front of the audiences.

AmazeVR promised that it will be a concert unlike any other. "The immersive and innovative experience is an excellent way for people to both experience VR at a low barrier to entry, at a movie theater and in the presence of other Hotties, and enjoy an incredible show from one of their favorite artists," said AmazeVR co-CEO Ernest Lee in a statement.

The announcement came after Joe refused to call Megan "a superstar." In a recent episode of "The Joe Budden Podcast", Joe let out his frustration about the current rap game as saying, "You're not a superstar if you can't sell an album, what the f**k are we talking about right now? What stops her from being a superstar if we're taking out sales? She ain't sold s**t."

"Got every brand deal in the world, but also has all the backing from different people. She's got a lot going on. That's the game today," Joe continued fuming. The 41-year-old further stressed that the superstar status should not be measured by brand deals.

"Y'all are just making rules up. You still got to know how to sell a f**king album. When Adele come out, you gotta move. When n***as come out, you gotta move. When a superstar comes out, you mortal, mere minion n***as have to move," the "Pump It Up" spitter continued. "Nobody does that for Lil Nas X, nobody does that for the seven Meg Thee Stallion releases that dropped over the past two years. What are we saying?"