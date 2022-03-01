 
 

Naya Rivera's Family Speaks Out After Secretly Settling Wrongful Death Suit Over Her Tragic Drowning

According to the 'Glee' actress' family lawyer, the monetary settlement 'will significantly assist' her 6-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey with his life 'beyond this tragedy.'

AceShowbiz - Naya Rivera's family has something to explain. The "Glee" actress' family has spoken out after secretly settling a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Ventura County over the actress/singer's accidental drowning at Lake Piru during a boating outing with her son Josey Hollis Dorsey.

In a statement to The Blast on Monday, February 28, a family lawyer, Amjad M. Khan of Brown Neri Smith & Khan, confirmed that all parties have entered into a global settlement. "Through this settlement, Josey will receive just compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother at Lake Piru," the statement read.

The attorney further stated that the monetary settlement will assist Naya's 6-year-old son Josey with his life. "Though the tragic loss of Josey's mother can never truly be overcome, we are very pleased that the monetary settlement will significantly assist Josey with his life beyond this tragedy," said the lawyer.

According to the court documents obtained by the outlet, a settlement was filed on February 24. A hearing is scheduled for March 16, where matters of the settlement will be heard in front of a Ventura Superior Court judge, who needs to officially sign off.

Naya's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, filed the suit on behalf of their son Josey months after her July 2020 tragic death. The "Big Sky" actor asserted two causes of action in the lawsuit, wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

The 38-year-old actor also argued that Naya's death was preventable, claiming the boat she and her son rented from Lake Piru did not have the proper features and equipment necessary to comply with U.S. Coast Guard safety standards. "Given Naya's exceptional physical fitness, relative youth, strong swimming skills, and powerful love for Josey, she surely struggled mightly to make it back to the boat and succumbed to exhaustion over at least a few minutes," the paperwork stated.

The lake's "deadly history" was also mentioned in the suit, as it is locally known "more than two dozen people" drowned there since 1959. The petition also alleged there wasn't "a single sign anywhere" to warn of the lake's reported strong currents, low visibility, changing water depths, ledges and drop-offs.

