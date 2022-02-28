 
 

Joe Budden Explains Why He Refuses to Call Megan Thee Stallion 'Superstar'

When discussing the rap game on his podcast, the 41-year-old 'Pump It Up' hitmaker stresses that the superstar status should not be measured by brand deals.

  • Feb 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Joe Budden doesn't think Megan Thee Stallion is a superstar despite her accomplishments. When airing out his frustration about the current rap game, the "Pump It Up" hitmaker explained why he refused to give the title to the "Thot S**t" raptress.

"You're not a superstar if you can't sell an album, what the f**k are we talking about right now? What stops her from being a superstar if we're taking out sales? She ain't sold s**t," the 41-year-old fumed on his podcast. "Got every brand deal in the world, but also has all the backing from different people. She's got a lot going on. That's the game today."

Joe further stressed that the superstar status should not be measured by brand deals. "Griselda has a lot going on (too). There's mad artists that have a lot going on, your management team has got to be a whole f**king company of people. You got to have a team of know-it-all people," he argued.

"Y'all are just making rules up. You still got to know how to sell a f**king album. When Adele come out, you gotta move. When n***as come out, you gotta move. When a superstar comes out, you mortal, mere minion n***as have to move," the Slaughterhouse continued. "Nobody does that for Lil Nas X, nobody does that for the seven Meg Thee Stallion releases that dropped over the past two years. What are we saying?"

Joe previously identified Nicki Minaj and Cardi B as female rappers who have reached Superstar-dom. "Cardi B is a superstar," he declared a few days prior. "And you can't argue that she is not."

Upon learning of Joe's remark, Cardi gave him a shout-out on Twitter by sharing an old photo of the two. "I told y'all he always believed in me……that's why I always got love for him even when he gets me mad …That's my mean uncle," she penned.

