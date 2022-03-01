LaKeith Stanfield Sends Internet Into Frenzy With Pic of Him Wearing Stockings

Instagram Celebrity

While many people are shocked by the 'Judas and the Black Messiah' actor's look, some others love it as one person calls it 'a symbol of heroism and strength.'

AceShowbiz - LaKeith Stanfield (Keith Stanfield) has caught many people's attention on the Internet with his new post. The "Judas and the Black Messiah" actor has blown fans' minds after sharing a photo of him posing sexily in a pair of black stockings.

The picture, which is a part of a series in his cover debut with "Replica Man Magazine", was posted on the 30-year-old's Instagram page on Monday, February 28. In the snap, he was seen sitting next to a dresser as he rested his arm on it.

Dressed in a black shirt underneath a matching blazer, LaKeith put his other arm on his lap. To make him sexier, "The Harder They Fall" star crossed his legs as he looked to his right. He only put a single rose emoji in the caption.

Many were shocked upon seeing the picture, with one commenting, "Whut the fuc is this." Another individual asked, "Boy what the heck?!" A third, meanwhile, quipped, "ayeee legs for days!"

Some others, on the other hand, complimented LaKeith's look. One person in particular gushed, "Fashion a sense of individuality that embodies are comfort and self awareness. This was remarkable the all black a symbol of heroism and strength. I love this." A different user raved, "It's the confidence in his masculinity for meeee!!!!!"

LaKeith apparently has noticed the negative comments underneath his post. However, the Darius depicter on "Atlanta" made it clear that he gave "no fux" about it.

LaKeith is not the only black celebrity to embrace gender-defying outfits. Back in November 2021, Kid Cudi wore a wedding dress while gracing the red carpet of the 2021 Council of Fashion Designers of America. Prior to that, the "Pursuit of Happiness" spitter donned a floral dress designed by the late Virgil Abloh while singing "Sad People" on "Saturday Night Live".