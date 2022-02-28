SAG Awards 2022: 'CODA' Leads Full Movie Winner List, Jessica Chastain and Will Smith Bag Top Honors

Gravitas Ventures/Fox Searchlight/Warner Bros. Movie

The coming-of-age comedy-drama film nabs two awards, including the best film ensemble, while the 'Eyes of Tammy Faye' lead and the 'King Richard' star pick up the best actress and best actor prize respectively.

Feb 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - The SAG-AFTRA has spoken up on the best performances in the film and TV for the past year. The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was held on Sunday night, February 26, with all winners being announced in 15 categories encompassing movie and TV.

"CODA" ended up as the biggest winner in the film categories, taking home two awards, including the best cast ensemble for Eugenio Derbez, Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo. Kotsur also picked up an individual award for the best supporting movie actor.

Jessica Chastain and Will Smith won other coveted awards at the ceremony. The former was named best movie actress for her role in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye". It marks her second SAG Award win after landing one in 2012 as part of "The Help" cast ensemble. Chastain beat out other strong contenders, namely Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter"), Lady GaGa ("House of Gucci"), Jennifer Hudson ("Respect") and Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos"), for the title.

As for Smith, he won his first SAG Award for his portrayal of Serena Williams and Venus Williams father, Richard Williams, in "King Richard". He edged out his fellow nominees, Javier Bardem ("Being the Ricardos"), Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Power of the Dog"), Andrew Garfield ("Tick, Tick … Boom!") and Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth"), in the category.

Meanwhile, ("West Side Story") helped Ariana DeBose land her first SAG Award. She won best supporting actress over Caitriona Balfe ("Belfast"), Cate Blanchett ("Nightmare Alley"), Kirsten Dunst ("The Power of the Dog") and Ruth Negga ("Passing").

"No Time to Die" also grabbed one gong for best stunt ensemble in a motion picture. Helen Mirren was honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony.

"Squid Game" led the winner list in the TV categories, which can be seen here.

Full Movie Winner List of 2022 SAG Awards