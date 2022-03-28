Oscars 2022: Troy Katsur Is First Deaf Male Actor to Win, 'Encanto' Is Best Animated Film

Gravitas Ventures/Disney+ Movie

AceShowbiz - Troy Katsur has just made a history at the 94th annual Academy Awards. Grabbing the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his role as Frank Rossi in "CODA", he becomes the first deaf man to win an Oscar and second deaf actor to win an Academy Award.

"This is amazing to be here on this journey," Katsur said in his acceptance speech. "I can't believe I'm here. Thank you so much to all members of the Academy for recognizing my work." He added, "It's really amazing that our film, 'CODA' has reached out worldwide."

The 53-year-old then used the moment to give the spotlight to his peers, saying, "I just wanted to say that this is dedicated to the deaf community, the CODA community, the disabled community. This is our moment!"

Marlee Matlin, who stars as his on-screen wife in "CODA", is the first deaf actress and deaf performer to win an Academy Award. She nabbed Best Actress for her debut film performance in "Children of a Lesser God" (1986).

Other winners already announced at the ongoing ceremony included "Encanto", which won Best Animated Feature. Picking up the award, producer Yvett Merino said, "I am so proud to be part of a film that puts beautiful diverse characters front and center and people around the world are seeing themselves."

Best International Feature Film went to "Drive My Car". It's the first Japanese film to be nominated for Best Picture, while giving Ryusuke Hamaguchi a nod in the directing category. He is the third Japanese director to be nominated for Best Director. Winners in the latter two categories are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Best Costume Design was snatched by Jenny Beavan for "Cruella". "The great thing about a film like 'Cruella' is that it does give a bit of fun and joy in these terrible times," she said in her acceptance speech.