SAG Awards 2022: 'Squid Game' and 'Ted Lasso' Dominate TV Winners - See Full List
Netflix/Apple TV+
TV

As for TV movie and limited series at the 28th Screen Actors Guard Awards, the winners include 'Dopesick' actor Michael Keaton and 'Mare of Easttown' star Kate Winslet.

  • Feb 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - The full winners of the 2022 Screen Actors Guard Awards have finally been unveiled. Taking place at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, February 27, the award-giving event saw "Squid Game" being the biggest winner in the TV department.

The hit Netflix series won three categories that night. That included Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-jae and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Jung Ho-yeon. Additionally, the South Korean dystopian series took home the Stunt Ensemble award earlier the night.

Trailing behind with two trophies was "Ted Lasso". The comedy series nabbed the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series award. Star Jason Sudeikis was also presented with the award for Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

Another honoree in the TV categories was Jean Smart, who was named as the best female actor in a comedy series, thanks to her performance on "Hacks".

As for TV movie and limited series, the winners included Michael Keaton and Kate Winslet. Keaton grabbed one gong for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his performance on "Dopesick". Meanwhile, Winslet took home Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series thanks to her role as Marianne "Mare" Sheehan on "Mare of Easttown".

In the movie department, "CODA" leads the full winners.

Full TV Winner List of 2022 SAG Awards

  • Oustanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: "Succession" - Nicholas Braun, Juliana Canfield, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Dagmara Dominczyk, Peter Friedman, Jihae, Justine Lupe, Matthew Macfadyen, Dasha Nekrasova, Scott Nicholson, David Rasche, Alan Ruck, J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook, Fisher Stevens, Jeremy Strong and Zoe Winters
  • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Lee Jung-Jae - "Squid Game"
  • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Jung Ho-Yeon - "Squid Game"
  • Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: "Ted Lasso" - Annette Badland, Kola Bokinni, Phil Dunster, Cristo Fernandez, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, Nick Mohammed, Sarah Niles, Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham
  • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis - "Ted Lasso"
  • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart - "Hacks"
  • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Michael Keaton - "Dopesick"
  • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Kate Winslet - "Mare of Easttown"
  • Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series: "Squid Game"

