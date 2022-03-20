"CODA" and "Encanto" Among Winners at 2022 PGA Awards

Movie

Meanwhile, 'Succession' takes home the top prize in the TV category as it wins the Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama.

AceShowbiz - Winners of the 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards were celebrated at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 19. Among those to grab prizes in the movie category were "CODA" and "Encanto".

"CODA" won the coveted Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. It beat up the likes of "Being the Ricardos", "Belfast", "Don't Look Up", "Dune", "King Richard", "Licorice Pizza", "The Power of the Dog", "tick, tick … Boom!" and "West Side Story".

"Encanto", on the other hand, took home the Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures. The Disney Oscar frontrunner pushed aside "Luca", "The Mitchells vs. The Machines", "Raya and the Last Dragon" and "Sing 2".

As for the Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures, it went to "Summer of Soul". It won the battle against "Ascension", "The First Wave", "Flee", "In the Same Breath" as well as "Simple as Water".

On the TV side, "Succession" took home the Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama. Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso", meanwhile, bagged the trophy of Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy. HBO's "Mare of Easttown" also had something to celebrate that night since it picked up the David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television.

Special honorees included "Insecure" star/creator Issa Rae (Visionary Award), EGOT-winning actress Rita Moreno (Stanley Kramer Award), "Star Wars" patriarch George Lucas (Milestone Award), and "Dune" co-producer Mary Parent (David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Motion Pictures).

The full list of winners is: