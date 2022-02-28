Morgan Wallen and Paige Lorenze Break Up After He Allegedly Cheated on Her With 'Multiple' Women

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Sand In My Boots' crooner and the Connecticut beauty reportedly end their relationship after she 'suspected he was cheating on her with multiple people.'

AceShowbiz - Morgan Wallen and Paige Loreze have gone their separate ways. Just a few weeks after making their romance Instagram official, the former contestant of "The Voice" and the model reportedly called it quits due to his alleged infidelity.

Reporting Morgan and Paige's split was Page Six. "She suspected he was cheating on her with multiple people," a source told the outlet. "After they went public, Paige started getting all these messages on Instagram from girls saying, 'I was with him. We slept together.' "

The source went on to claim that Paige's DMs "snowballed, and it got to a point where it was just too much" for her. The insider further noted, "She's heartbroken."

A second informant, on the other hand, confirmed that Morgan "is indeed single and focused on being a dad" to his 1-year-old son Indigo. He shares the toddler with his former fiancee, Katie Smith.

Morgan and Paige dated "for almost a year." However, reports about them dating began circulating online in January after they celebrated her 24th birthday together. At that time, the country star shared a photo of the two along with their friends at dinner.

A few days later, Morgan and Paige attended his sister Ashlyne's birthday bash at Cross-Eyed Critters karaoke bar in Nashville. In a picture posted by a friend on Instagram, the Connecticut beauty was seen putting her hand on the musician's shoulder. Ashlyne, in the meantime, smiled next to them.

Earlier this month, Paige publicly gave a shout-out to Morgan after he finished his show in New York City. Alongside a photo of the two sharing a hug backstage, she gushed, "i love you! and am so proud of you. @morganwallen."

Before dating Morgan, Paige was in a romantic relationship with Armie Hammer. They dated for several months in 2020. Last February, however, she accused the "Rebecca" actor of performing a skin branding on her without consent.