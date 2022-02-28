 
 

SAG Awards 2022: 'Squid Game' Wins TV's First Category

That night also sees 'Ted Lasso' winning Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series with star Jason Sudeikis winning best actor in comedy series.

  • Feb 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are currently underway at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California. The Sunday, February 27 event is celebrating the year's best in both the TV and film industry with "Squid Game" being the early winner in the TV department.

The hit Netflix series was named to be the winner for Best Stunt Ensemble, which was the first TV award to be handed out for the night. The Korean show beat fellow nominees including "Cobra Kai", "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier", "Loki" "Mare of Easttown".

That night also saw "Ted Lasso" winning Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series. The award wasn't the only one for the comedy show as star Jason Sudeikis won Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series.

Also among early winners at the award-giving event was Jean Smart from "Hacks" who nabbed the award for Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series. In the movie department, Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur were among the early winners.

Ariana was presented with the award of Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for her outstanding performance in "West Side Story". She successfully edged out Caitriona Balfe ("Belfast"), Cate Blanchett ("Nightmare Alley"), Kirsten Dunst ("The Power of the Dog") and Ruth Negga ("Passing").

Meanwhile, Troy took home the award for Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his performance on "Coda". He took down fellow nominees which included Ben Affleck ("The Tender Bar"), Bradley Cooper ("Licorice Pizza"), Jared Leto ("House of Gucci") and Kodi Smit-McPhee ("The Power of the Dog").

