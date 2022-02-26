AJR 'Sad' to Cancel Russian Show Following Ukraine Invasion

Instagram Music

The indie pop trio are the first musical act to cancel their Russian show after President Vladimir Putin announced that he was deploying a 'special military operation' into Ukraine.

AceShowbiz - AJR were forced to cancel their show in Russia following the Ukraine invasion. The indie pop trio shared the "sad" announcement via Instagram Story on Friday, February 25.

"We are sad to announce that we will be cancelling our upcoming show in Russia," they stated. "Thank you to our Russian fans who oppose their country's unprovoked and criminal behavior. Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine. At this point, the best thing you can do is share ACCURATE info."

Adam Met, Jack Met and Ryan Met were supposed to perform in Moscow on October 22 for their "OK Orchestra Tour". Aside from the brothers, the likes of Khalid, OneRepublic, Yungblud and OneRepublic also have dates in Russia set for later this year. However, they have yet to give updates about the shows.

This arrived just one day after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he was deploying a "special military operation" into Ukraine. On Thursday morning at the local time, Russian troops were reportedly crossing the border from multiple directions.

Many celebrities have since expressed their condemnation towards the unprovoked attack and showed support to Ukraine. One in particular was Angelina Jolie, who wrote on Instagram, "Like many of you, I'm praying for the people in Ukraine. My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region."

"We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety," she added. "It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment - for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law - cannot be overstated."

Meghan McCain, meanwhile, shared a now-viral political cartoon of Putin and Adolf Hitler. "Putin just bombed kindergartners and orphanages. Putin, like Assad, isn't above targeting CHILDREN," she raged. "So when you say you're 'rooting for Russia,' or call Putin a 'genius,' or parrot Russian talking points, THIS is what you're defending. Shame on you."