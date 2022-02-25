 
 

Watch 2 Chainz and Lil Baby Deliver Boastful 'Kingpen Ghostwriter' Lyrics

The song appears on the Playaz Circle member's seventh studio album, 'Dope Don't Sell Itself', which was released on February 4 through Def Jam Recordings.

  • Feb 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - 2 Chainz has treated fans to a music video of "Kingpen Ghostwriter" featuring Lil Baby. The visuals, which was unveiled on Thursday, February 24, sees the two rappers delivering braggadocious lyrics in a warehouse.

The music video starts with a woman walking into the empty building. The one-half of Playaz Circle later shows up, rapping his verse in front of three luxurious cars. The clip later cuts to a scene where the female model, who looks stunning in a white gown, takes selfies in a room full of fans. The "Drip Too Hard" spitter later joins in, standing next to his collaborator.

"Money comin', comin' in a hurry/ N***as on the run, eatin' like N.O.R.E/ Sound like a kingpin been writin' from me/ Got my first plug out in California," 2 Chainz rhymes in the chorus. "Yeah, yeah (Huh) pesos stacked (Yeah, yeah)/ Dior hat (Yeah, yeah) opp got whacked (Yeah, yeah)/ Ain't have nothin' to do with that."

"Yeah, Gucci shorts, Gucci socks are showin'/ I hit Derek for a box of Ones/ Get allure and let the thots have fun," the Atlanta emcee, born Dominique Armani Jones, chimes in. "He actin' like me, that is not my son/ He might be the two, he is not the one/ This s**t that I do, it is not for fun/ Everybody gon' go, you is not to come."

"Kingpen Ghostwriter" is one of the tracks off 2 Chainz's seventh studio album, "Dope Don't Sell Itself". The project itself was dropped on February 4 through Def Jam Recordings.

Baby was not the only musical act to be featured on the album. The likes of Moneybagg Yo, BeatKing, Roddy Ricch, 42 Dugg, NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Durk, Sleepy Rose, Swae Lee and Jacquees also contributed to the project.

2 Chainz Details Incident Involving His Wife, Kids and 'Disrespectful' Uber Driver

2 Chainz Dragged for Giving Candy-Selling Kids Encouragement Instead of Buying Their Items

ESPN Dragged After Mistaking 2 Chainz for Future

Employee at 2 Chainz-Owned Club Shot and Killed After Dispute Over Admission Fees

