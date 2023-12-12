 

2 Chainz in 'Good' Condition as He's Discharged From Hospital Following Miami Car Crash

2 Chainz in 'Good' Condition as He's Discharged From Hospital Following Miami Car Crash
The 'Dope Don't Sell Itself' spitter was previously hospitalized after his car got hit by another vehicle when was behind the wheel on the I-95 and about to exit the highway over the weekend.

AceShowbiz - 2 Chainz has given fans an update on his condition after being involved in a Miami car crash. The "Dope Don't Sell Itself" rapper, who has been discharged from a hospital, informed his online devotees that he's good now resting at home.

Making use of Instagram on Monday, December 11, the 46-year-old unleashed a picture of the car "that hit us from behind." He then wrote in the caption, "Praise God for the blessings , Things could have been worse , but it wasn't , don't wanna pity party, but i do appreciate every single person that checked up on me."

"Sometimes someone in my position don't feel like the love real or maybe it's mind thing," the emcee, born Tauheed K. Epps, added. "But I truly felt the love and don't worry bout me , I'm good , shake back king."

According to TMZ, 2 Chainz was behind the wheel on the I-95 and about to exit the highway when his vehicle was hit by another car. The accident took place not long after the rap star left a Miami strip club. He was in the city for Art Basel.

He reportedly "suffered neck injuries and possibly other injuries." Luckily, he managed to dodge any major injuries and was in a "stable condition" after being rushed to the hospital.

The ordeal arrived three months after 2 Chainz celebrated his 46th birthday. For his latest milestone, the hip-hop artist revealed that bought a lawn mower and a strip club.

On the reason why, 2 Chainz elaborated during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in October, "I've lived in apartments my whole life, then I became a rapper, and I got me a house, and then I had money, so I pay people to do everything for me like most rich people do." He added, "And then I woke up, and I said, 'You know what? I've never cut the grass before.' "

"I felt like maybe I hadn't crossed over the threshold of manhood, and so I woke up, and I got me a John Deere. Zero-turn," the "Feds Watching" spitter continued. As for the strip club, he unveiled that it is named CandyLand and is located in Atlanta. He went on to promote his new venture by saying, "Go check it out."

