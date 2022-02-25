 
 

Foul Play Is Suspected in Beloved Comedian Donny Davis' Death, Celebs Pay Tribute

Foul Play Is Suspected in Beloved Comedian Donny Davis' Death, Celebs Pay Tribute
Instagram
Celebrity

Police suspect that the Las Vegas entertainer might have died as a result of foul play as his friend, who was with him in the hotel room, refused to speak with cops without a lawyer.

  • Feb 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Beloved comedian Donny Davis might have died as a result of foul play. One day after news broke of his passing, a new police report reveals more details leading to his demise while the official cause of death remains unknown.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, Donny and another man hung out with two women at Dawg House bar at Resort World hotel around 1 A.M. on Tuesday, February 22. The group reportedly headed to get drinks at the Flamingo, before returning to Resort World at around 2:30 A.M. and went to the bar.

One of the women told cops that the bartender refused to serve Donny alcohol because he was too intoxicated. Donny and his male pal then returned to his room at around 3:30 A.M.

The pal left the room at around 4:20 A.M. and came back to the room at 5 A.M. with one of the women. That's when they noticed Donny sitting in a chair and his hands looked pale and pink and began turning purple.

The woman said Donny's hand were freezing and he was not breathing. They moved him to the bed and called security, who then called 911. The entertainer was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 7 A.M.

As for why police suspect foul play, it's noted in the report that the other man refused to speak with cops without a lawyer. The authorities also have had trouble getting information from those in the room with Donny.

Donny was a staple in Las Vegas and had performed with the likes of Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Seth McFarland, Mariah Carey, Joe Jonas, Kelly Osbourne and Hayden Panettiere. Following his death, a number of celebrities have paid tribute.

  See also...

Demi Lovato wrote on their Instagram Story, "Rip @donnydavis1. Thanks for so many laughs and great memories - rest peacefully angel." The "Cool for the Summer" singer added, "One time I was so burnt out on work, when I flew home from Mexico, my team surprised me w a full marching band and Donny was dressed up in full costume. It was 3 am and I was so tired and SO confused but was so thrilled to see people show up JUST to make me smile. I'll never forget that @jeffbeacher & @donnydavis1."

Ryan Phillippe took to his Instagram feed to share his memories of the late comedian. "@donnydavis1 was a dynamo, with more confidence than I could ever hope to have," he captioned his post. "It was impossible to be around him without having a good time. His energy was boundless and he got everything he could out of life with the time he had here. A good lesson for us all."

"Miss you already, bud. Rest In Peace and wreak some havoc in heaven. You're unforgettable," he concluded his message. The actor also shared his multiple text conversations with the late star.

Jeff Ross remembered Donny, "He was so funny and made so many people happy. I searched my phone for pictures of Donny and these were the only ones I could find where he wasn't completely naked. I'm gonna miss my beautiful generous friend. My condolences to his family and his big brother."

Paris Hilton commented on Jeff's post with a broken heart emoji, while her sister Nicky Hilton wrote, "We lost a legend."

You can share this post!

Robin Roberts Opens Up About Partner Amber Laign's Breast Cancer Diagnosis

John Mayer Announces Shows Postponement After Catching COVID-19 for Second Time

Most Read
Queen Elizabeth II Is Not Dead Despite Rumor, But Family Prepares for 'the Worst'
Celebrity

Queen Elizabeth II Is Not Dead Despite Rumor, But Family Prepares for 'the Worst'

Kodak Black Shot Over His Disrespectful Comments on Lauren London, According to Wack 100

Kodak Black Shot Over His Disrespectful Comments on Lauren London, According to Wack 100

Jason Lee Insists Queen Elizabeth Died Despite Denials

Jason Lee Insists Queen Elizabeth Died Despite Denials

Fans Playfully Troll Michael Jordan After He's Caught Getting Handsy With Mary J. Blige

Fans Playfully Troll Michael Jordan After He's Caught Getting Handsy With Mary J. Blige

Prosecutors Reportedly Submit 66-Page Evidence Proving YNW Melly Shot and Killed 2 Friends

Prosecutors Reportedly Submit 66-Page Evidence Proving YNW Melly Shot and Killed 2 Friends

Apryl Jones Gushes Over 'F**king Dope' Boyfriend Taye Diggs After Making Romance Red Carpet Official

Apryl Jones Gushes Over 'F**king Dope' Boyfriend Taye Diggs After Making Romance Red Carpet Official

Kim Richards' Daughter Brooke Deletes Instagram Amid Fraud Allegation Against Her Husband's Family

Kim Richards' Daughter Brooke Deletes Instagram Amid Fraud Allegation Against Her Husband's Family

50 Cent Shares 'Power' Meme to Poke Fun at Michael Jordan for Grabbing Mary J. Blige's Butt

50 Cent Shares 'Power' Meme to Poke Fun at Michael Jordan for Grabbing Mary J. Blige's Butt

Da Brat Ties the Knot With 'Twin Flame' Judy Dupart in Georgia Wedding

Da Brat Ties the Knot With 'Twin Flame' Judy Dupart in Georgia Wedding

Madonna Gives Middle Fingers After Trolls Criticize Her for Looking Like Teenager in Photos

Madonna Gives Middle Fingers After Trolls Criticize Her for Looking Like Teenager in Photos

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Birth to First Child With Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Birth to First Child With Cooke Maroney

Odell Beckham Jr. Counts His Blessings After Birth of First Child and Successful Surgery

Odell Beckham Jr. Counts His Blessings After Birth of First Child and Successful Surgery

Pete Davidson Deletes Instagram Again After Seemingly Taking a Jab at Kanye West

Pete Davidson Deletes Instagram Again After Seemingly Taking a Jab at Kanye West