Foul Play Is Suspected in Beloved Comedian Donny Davis' Death, Celebs Pay Tribute

Police suspect that the Las Vegas entertainer might have died as a result of foul play as his friend, who was with him in the hotel room, refused to speak with cops without a lawyer.

Feb 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Beloved comedian Donny Davis might have died as a result of foul play. One day after news broke of his passing, a new police report reveals more details leading to his demise while the official cause of death remains unknown.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, Donny and another man hung out with two women at Dawg House bar at Resort World hotel around 1 A.M. on Tuesday, February 22. The group reportedly headed to get drinks at the Flamingo, before returning to Resort World at around 2:30 A.M. and went to the bar.

One of the women told cops that the bartender refused to serve Donny alcohol because he was too intoxicated. Donny and his male pal then returned to his room at around 3:30 A.M.

The pal left the room at around 4:20 A.M. and came back to the room at 5 A.M. with one of the women. That's when they noticed Donny sitting in a chair and his hands looked pale and pink and began turning purple.

The woman said Donny's hand were freezing and he was not breathing. They moved him to the bed and called security, who then called 911. The entertainer was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 7 A.M.

As for why police suspect foul play, it's noted in the report that the other man refused to speak with cops without a lawyer. The authorities also have had trouble getting information from those in the room with Donny.

Donny was a staple in Las Vegas and had performed with the likes of Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Seth McFarland, Mariah Carey, Joe Jonas, Kelly Osbourne and Hayden Panettiere. Following his death, a number of celebrities have paid tribute.

Demi Lovato wrote on their Instagram Story, "Rip @donnydavis1. Thanks for so many laughs and great memories - rest peacefully angel." The "Cool for the Summer" singer added, "One time I was so burnt out on work, when I flew home from Mexico, my team surprised me w a full marching band and Donny was dressed up in full costume. It was 3 am and I was so tired and SO confused but was so thrilled to see people show up JUST to make me smile. I'll never forget that @jeffbeacher & @donnydavis1."

Ryan Phillippe took to his Instagram feed to share his memories of the late comedian. "@donnydavis1 was a dynamo, with more confidence than I could ever hope to have," he captioned his post. "It was impossible to be around him without having a good time. His energy was boundless and he got everything he could out of life with the time he had here. A good lesson for us all."

"Miss you already, bud. Rest In Peace and wreak some havoc in heaven. You're unforgettable," he concluded his message. The actor also shared his multiple text conversations with the late star.

Jeff Ross remembered Donny, "He was so funny and made so many people happy. I searched my phone for pictures of Donny and these were the only ones I could find where he wasn't completely naked. I'm gonna miss my beautiful generous friend. My condolences to his family and his big brother."

Paris Hilton commented on Jeff's post with a broken heart emoji, while her sister Nicky Hilton wrote, "We lost a legend."