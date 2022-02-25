Robin Roberts Opens Up About Partner Amber Laign's Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Instagram Celebrity

The 61-year-old 'Good Morning America' anchor herself was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2007, but she, thankfully, was able to beat the scary disease.

AceShowbiz - Robin Roberts will be trying her best to be a great support system for her partner Amber Laign as she's dealing with cancer. On Thursday, February 24, the "Good Morning America" anchor opened up about Amber's breast cancer diagnosis and how it affects her appearance on the show.

"My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she's been facing. At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer," the 61-year-old said in a video posted to Twitter. "She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy."

Robin added that the prognosis was good. She and Amber also expressed gratitude to their close friends and family for keeping the diagnosis private until they were ready to share with the public.

"She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges like my journey with cancer," Robin explained. "It's my turn now to be there for her like she was for me."

She concluded her video, "We know many, many are facing cancer and other challenges. Like my mama said, 'Everybody's got something.' Please know that you are in our prayers and hopefully we're in yours too. Blessings to all."

Fans quickly shared well-wishes for both Robin and Amber. "I have watched you since the beginning and you have been such a source of inspiration. Lifting others up, your selfless heart is palpable in our living rooms. May God bless you as you have blessed the lives of us all. Have a wonderful day Ms.Roberts," one fan said.

Another fan added, "I just heard about your Sweet Amber. Prayers for her full recovery and abundant strength for the entire family! This is the first thing I bought when I got married. It was way to expensive for us, but it was oh so worth the purchase."

Robin herself was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. She, thankfully, beat the disease. However, she was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare bone marrow disease, five years later.

Due to the syndrome, the TV personality took time away from "GMA". Fortunately, she received a bone marrow transplant after doctors discovered that her sister, Sally-Ann Roberts, was a match for the procedure.