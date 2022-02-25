John Mayer Announces Shows Postponement After Catching COVID-19 for Second Time

Instagram Music

Days after announcing his drummer's COVID diagnosis, the 'New Light' hitmaker reveals that he tests positive for the virus which forces him to reschedule the next four shows of his 'Sob Rock Tour'.

AceShowbiz - John Mayer has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. Taking to his social media platform, the "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room" hitmaker announced his upcoming shows' postponement.

"Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them," the "Your Body Is a Wonderland" crooner said in an Instagram post on Thursday, February 24. "This means we have to reschedule the next four shows, which we've already rescheduled and posted above."

John then apologized to his fans and the ticket holders, "I'm so sorry to make you change your plans." He added that it's "a bummer for everyone in the band and crew, to say nothing of the question hanging over everyone's head - mine included - as to how I tested positive on PCR twice in two months."

Further detailing his current symptoms, John wrote, "The first was extremely mild, but this one's got the better of me." He then concluded his post as saying, "We'll give you everything we've got at these upcoming shows, just as soon as we rest up and regroup. With love and appreciation… me."

Earlier this week, John was forced to take his "Sob Rock Tour", which took place at the MVP Arena in Albany, on a different format after drummer Steve Ferrone and background vocalist Carlos Ricketts tested positive for the highly contagious virus. The 44-year-old star performed an acoustic set before Questlove "stepped up in ways that [he] will never forget" and joined him along with the remaining band members for the last third of the show.

During the Washington D.C. tour stop on Wednesday, John, who caught COVID for the first time in January, appeared on stage for another acoustic set with a mug of hot tea and told the crowd he'd developed a sore throat the afternoon before. "After the last two years, I am not canceling a show. We do not cancel shows here," the "New Light" singer insisted.

"I mean, if it's that thing and you've got it…well, I understand," said the Grammy-winning musician. "Anything other than that ... if it's just me and I gotta bang on a guitar with my right hand and my left hand's in a sling and I tell you stories, I will not cancel a show."