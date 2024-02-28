'RHOM' Star Julia Lemigova Slams 'Nepo Baby' Marcus Jordan for His Degrading Comments on Cast

Instagram TV

Marcus makes scathing comments on the 'Real Housewives of Miami' cast during a backstage conversation with Larsa Pippen and Andy Cohen when they're filming the show's reunion.

Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of Miami" star Julia Lemigova has responded to Marcus Jordan's controversial comments on the show's cast members. In a new interview, the 51-year-old star came after the 33-year-old son of Michael Jordan for his disparaging remarks.

"Since leaving a communist country without a dollar to my name, I have had to work hard for everything I have achieved," the Russian native told Page Six on Tuesday, February 27. "I will be neither belittled nor degraded by a nepo baby, who's using our platform to leverage a career for himself."

"I always thought that Marcus was such a sweet guy and everybody was saying he was such a nice guy and such a kind man. Every time we said hello to each other before, he appeared to be a very nice, kind man," the former Miss USSR explained. "And then I heard he said these things unkind about us, and so I don't think of him that way anymore."

Marcus made headlines after he appeared to belittle the "RHOM" cast during the show's season 3-part reunion. In a preview for the upcoming special, the basketball player could be seen having a backstage conversation with girlfriend Larsa Pippen and host Andy Cohen during the filming of the reunion in January.

"He's like, 'My dad's name keeps being mentioned,' " Larsa told Andy. "Nobody asks about other people's dads and moms and like…"

When Andy told the Larsa Marie jewelry designer that not everyone's parents are NBA legends, Marcus quipped, "Right. But nobody else's dad is Michael Jordan." He went on mocking the ladies on "RHOM", saying, "These women wouldn't even be able to do the dishes in our house, let alone try to bring themselves into this conversation."

While Larsa and Andy awkwardly smiled, the Trophy Room founder continued, "Some people need to just stay in their lane."

It was previously reported that Marcus made scathing opinions on the cast during an alleged backstage outburst. "The women did not hear what Marcus said backstage, and didn't even know about the incident until after the reunion taped," a source told Page Six. "But it was captured, and the ladies have been made aware of it."

The insider added at the time that Marcus' remark was "so bad." The informant added that it would "change the cast's opinion" of him when it's revealed.

You can share this post!