'RHOM': Adriana De Moura Claims She's Seen Kanye West's 'D**k', Larsa Pippen Tells Her to Shut Up
A preview of next week's episode sees 'The Real Housewives of Miami' stars shouting at each other during dinner after the Brazilian-born TV personality describes the rapper's genital.

  • Feb 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Next week's episode of "The Real Housewives of Miami" will show an intense moment between Adriana De Moura and Larsa Pippen. After Adriana claims she's seen Kanye West's "d**k," Larsa tells her to shut up.

In a preview, Larsa is seen opening up about her taste in men during a dinner. After saying that he's into "tall, dark and handsome" men, her co-star Adriana jokingly asks, "Do you like Kanye West?"

While Scottie Pippen's ex-wife has yet to answer the question, the 56-year-old shares, "I saw Kanye's d**k before. It's big and it's thick." Annoyed by her co-star's claim, the former fumes in a confessional, "What the f**k is Adriana talking about?"

At the dinner, Larsa confronts Adriana for mentioning Kanye's name. "I'm not bringing up your friends, so maybe you shouldn't bring up my friends," Larsa, who used to be a good friend of Ye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian, points out.

Adriana then counters Larsa's statement by saying, "He's a public figure." The latter, however, shouts back, "Everyone in my life is a public figure." The two TV personalities later begins hurling "shut ups!" at each other.

While Larsa calls Kanye as one of her friends in the trailer, she previously divulged that the billionaire Yeezy designer played a role in her fallout with Kim. "He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that," she said of the hip-hop star in a podcast interview in November 2020. "I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn't trust anyone with Kim."

Meanwhile, in the first episode of the rebooted show, the reality star threw shades at her ex and the SKIMS founder. "People thought I wouldn't make it without Scottie. People thought I couldn't make it without some old friends," she shared in a confessional before a photo of herself with the daughter of Kris Jenner flashing onscreen.

See Doja Cat's Reaction After She Mishears $NOT Claims He 'F**ked' Her in New Track ft. A$AP Rocky

Maralee Nichols Brags About Getting Her Pre-Baby Weight Back After Giving Birth to Tristan's Son
