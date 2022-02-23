Whoopi Goldberg Is on Kyle Rittenhouse's List of People He'll Sue for Labeling Him 'Murderer'

WENN Celebrity

Just a little over a week after returning to 'The View' following her suspension over her controversial Holocaust remarks, the 'Sister Act' actress is being listed on the Kenosha shooter's defamation lawsuit.

AceShowbiz - Whoopi Goldberg apparently can't catch a break. Just a little over a week after returning to "The View" following her suspension over her controversial Holocaust comments, the "Sister Act" actress is now being listed on Kyle Rittenhouse's defamation lawsuit.

On Monday, February 21, Kyle told FOX News' Tucker Carlson that he's currently planning to sue news organizations and famous faces who have been spreading "lies" about him and calling him "a murderer." The 19-year-old Kenosha shooter said, "Me and my team have decided to launch The Media Accountability Project as a tool to help fundraise and hold the media accountable for the lies they said and deal with them in court."

"We are looking at quite a few politicians, celebrities, athletes," Kyle added. He went on to stress, "Whoopi Goldberg is on the list. She called me a murderer after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers. She went on to still say that, and there's others."

Kyle then revealed that presenter Cenk Uygur is also on his scope, adding that the founder of the Young Turks show "continues to call me a 'murderer.' " He then announced that he would be pursuing individuals via his Media Accountability Project through which he hopes to target those who spoke ill of him. "The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power," so he said.

"What about the people who called you a white supremacist? It makes it pretty hard to get a job for the rest of your life if you are a white supremacist. Will you be responding to them?" host Tucker asked. In response, Kyle said, "Absolutely. We're going to hold everybody who lied about me accountable, such as everybody who lied called me a white supremacist."

"They're all going to be held accountable. And we're going to handle them in a courtroom," Kyle, who shot the two protesters during the Kenosha protest in August 2020, vowed. Though Kyle refused to say who else would be targeted by him, there could be a long list, including President Joe Biden.

The news came less than two weeks after Whoopi finally ended her suspension from "The View" following her comments about the Holocaust. When making her appearance on the show in the February 14 episode, she promised that the roundtable of hosts will continue to "keep having tough conversations."

"We're going to keep having tough conversations, and in part, because this is what we've been hired to do," the 66-year-old Oscar-winning actress explained. She continued, "And it's not always pretty, as I said, and it is not always as other people would like to hear."

Whoopi went on saying, "But it is an honor to sit at this table and be able to have these conversations because they are important." The actress/TV personality added, "They are important to us as a nation and to us more so as a human entity."

"I gotta tell you there's something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this, because we are 'The View' and this is what we do," Whoopi elaborated. "And sometimes we don't do it as elegantly as we could."