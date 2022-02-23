Fans React to Adult Arthur in Series Finale

PBS TV

While 'Arthur' concludes after 25 seasons, PBS previously shared that 'new content from 'Arthur' will continue rolling out in 2022 and beyond, including a podcast.'

AceShowbiz - Fans of "Arthur" bid farewell to the classic children's show on Monday, February 21. The show came to end after 25 seasons with its season finale showing the original cast having all grown up.

Following the last episode of the long-running PBS show, fans of all ages took to social media to share their thoughts. "Adult Arthur looks like he used to front a regionally successful pop punk band in the late 00s that was just a few years too late to REALLY catch the big commercial wave so then he got into tech startups," one fan said.

"Excuse me while I go cry seeing my childhood end with this scene!" another fan tweeted, adding, "(Also, Arthur's OG voice actor came back to voice his grown up self!)" Someone else tweeted, "I see this adult Arthur the same way I look at my kids..grown too fast and dunno how I feel about it."

While "Arthur" concluded after 25 seasons, PBS previously shared that "new content from 'Arthur' will continue rolling out in 2022 and beyond, including a podcast, video shorts that tackle timely and compelling topics and digital games. The 25 seasons of 'Arthur' (250+ episodes) will continue to be available on PBS Kids."

"It's been a privilege to work with an extraordinary and talented team to bring Arthur to public television audiences for more than two decades," Carol Greenwald, Senior Executive Producer of GBH Kids, added. "We're excited about Arthur's next chapter - sharing the stories and experiences of Arthur and his Elwood City community to the media platforms where the next generation of kids and families will connect with them for years to come."

As for Marc Brown, the author of the "Arthur Adventure" book series, he shared, "It's amazing that what began as a simple bedtime story for my son eventually evolved into over a hundred books and a collaboration with GBH and PBS Kids that would last 25 years. Now more than ever the last line of my first book Arthur's Nose rings true -- 'There is a lot more to Arthur than his nose.' "

Over the course of its 26-year run, the series picked up four Daytime Emmys for outstanding children's animated program. It also earned a BAFTA Children's Award.