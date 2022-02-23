Kodak Black Hopes to Stay Out of Trouble in 'I Wish' Music Video

Music

'I Wish' serves as the second single to appear off the 'Wake Up in the Sky' rapper's upcoming album 'Back for Everything' which is scheduled to boast 19 tracks.

Feb 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black treated fans to a music video of his latest single "I Wish". The video, which was unveiled on Tuesday, February 22, sees the rapper speaking on his struggle to stay out of trouble.

"I wish I could stop thuggin' for real," he raps in the self-directed visuals while hanging out late at night with his day-one entourage. "Leave the streets without me being killed."

Kodak continues, "For so long, I been goin' on drills/ Drinkin' that lean, pour it straight out the seal/ I wish I could stop blowin' my banger/ I wish I could catch hold of my anger."

"I Wish" serves as the second single to appear off Kodak's upcoming album "Back for Everything". The project boasts 19 tracks, including "Love & War" and the blockbuster hit "Super Gremlin" that currently holds the No. 6 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Kodak's last official album was 2020's "Bill Israel". The set featured appearances from Lil Yachty, Tory Lanez, Jackboy, Gucci Mane and CBE.

That aside, Kodak previously got shot in the leg when he was outside Justin Bieber's afterparty a week ago. During an Instagram Live on Friday, February 18, the Florida native flashed bundles of dollar bills, the emcee later showed his bandaged leg.

"Quarterbacks get sacked, too," Kodak, who recently debuted a new hairstyle, said in the clip. "Listen bruh, n***a done popped me. Stop playing. This s**t p***y. But at the end of the day, alright, n***as take they licks."

"At the end of the day, n***a aint hiding and s**t," the hip-hop star continued. "This what it is. Screenshot it, be happy about it. Whatever, hooray. Celebrate this muthaf**ka, you heard me. 'Bout time."

The rapper went on to emphasize, "I ain't hiding and s**t, this what it is... I done stood up in shootouts. I done stood up in multiple shootouts and aint never get scratched. Just got a little scratch."