 
 

Kodak Black Hopes to Stay Out of Trouble in 'I Wish' Music Video

Music

'I Wish' serves as the second single to appear off the 'Wake Up in the Sky' rapper's upcoming album 'Back for Everything' which is scheduled to boast 19 tracks.

  • Feb 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black treated fans to a music video of his latest single "I Wish". The video, which was unveiled on Tuesday, February 22, sees the rapper speaking on his struggle to stay out of trouble.

"I wish I could stop thuggin' for real," he raps in the self-directed visuals while hanging out late at night with his day-one entourage. "Leave the streets without me being killed."

Kodak continues, "For so long, I been goin' on drills/ Drinkin' that lean, pour it straight out the seal/ I wish I could stop blowin' my banger/ I wish I could catch hold of my anger."

"I Wish" serves as the second single to appear off Kodak's upcoming album "Back for Everything". The project boasts 19 tracks, including "Love & War" and the blockbuster hit "Super Gremlin" that currently holds the No. 6 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

  See also...

Kodak's last official album was 2020's "Bill Israel". The set featured appearances from Lil Yachty, Tory Lanez, Jackboy, Gucci Mane and CBE.

That aside, Kodak previously got shot in the leg when he was outside Justin Bieber's afterparty a week ago. During an Instagram Live on Friday, February 18, the Florida native flashed bundles of dollar bills, the emcee later showed his bandaged leg.

"Quarterbacks get sacked, too," Kodak, who recently debuted a new hairstyle, said in the clip. "Listen bruh, n***a done popped me. Stop playing. This s**t p***y. But at the end of the day, alright, n***as take they licks."

"At the end of the day, n***a aint hiding and s**t," the hip-hop star continued. "This what it is. Screenshot it, be happy about it. Whatever, hooray. Celebrate this muthaf**ka, you heard me. 'Bout time."

The rapper went on to emphasize, "I ain't hiding and s**t, this what it is... I done stood up in shootouts. I done stood up in multiple shootouts and aint never get scratched. Just got a little scratch."

You can share this post!

Whoopi Goldberg Is on Kyle Rittenhouse's List of People He'll Sue for Labeling Him 'Murderer'

Jason Lee Insists Queen Elizabeth Died Despite Denials
Related Posts
Kodak Black Shot Over His Disrespectful Comments on Lauren London, According to Wack 100

Kodak Black Shot Over His Disrespectful Comments on Lauren London, According to Wack 100

Kodak Black Gives Fans a Look at His Leg Injury After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Kodak Black Gives Fans a Look at His Leg Injury After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Fans Gush Over Kodak Black's New Look After He Ditches Infamous Dreadlocks

Fans Gush Over Kodak Black's New Look After He Ditches Infamous Dreadlocks

Kodak Black Spotted Leaving Hospital Using Walker After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Kodak Black Spotted Leaving Hospital Using Walker After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Most Read
LeBron James Struggles to Hold Back Laughter During Macy Gray's Awkward All-Star National Anthem
Music

LeBron James Struggles to Hold Back Laughter During Macy Gray's Awkward All-Star National Anthem

Artist of the Week: Karol G

Artist of the Week: Karol G

The Game Denies Telling Jay-Z to 'Suck His D**k' Before 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Game Denies Telling Jay-Z to 'Suck His D**k' Before 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Megan Thee Stallion Files Request to Dismiss Lawsuit Against Label and J. Prince Without Prejudice

Megan Thee Stallion Files Request to Dismiss Lawsuit Against Label and J. Prince Without Prejudice

Benzino Apologizes After Nicki Minaj Denies His Claim She Has Collaboration With Coi Leray

Benzino Apologizes After Nicki Minaj Denies His Claim She Has Collaboration With Coi Leray

Justin Bieber Postpones Las Vegas Show After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Justin Bieber Postpones Las Vegas Show After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Billie Eilish Pauses Show Once Again Over Fans' Safety Despite Kanye West's Criticism

Billie Eilish Pauses Show Once Again Over Fans' Safety Despite Kanye West's Criticism

'Encanto' Soundtrack Rules Billboard 200 Albums Chart for Six Weeks

'Encanto' Soundtrack Rules Billboard 200 Albums Chart for Six Weeks

Boosie Badazz Claims Rappers Avoid Him Following His Homophobic Rant Against Lil Nas X

Boosie Badazz Claims Rappers Avoid Him Following His Homophobic Rant Against Lil Nas X

John Mayer to Continue Touring Despite Drummer's COVID-19 Diagnosis

John Mayer to Continue Touring Despite Drummer's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Megan Thee Stallion Rants Against Carl Crawford, Insists She's Still Suing Him Over Unpaid Royalty

Megan Thee Stallion Rants Against Carl Crawford, Insists She's Still Suing Him Over Unpaid Royalty

Kodak Black Hopes to Stay Out of Trouble in 'I Wish' Music Video

Kodak Black Hopes to Stay Out of Trouble in 'I Wish' Music Video

Kanye West Throws Mic Due to Sound Malfunction at 'Donda 2' Event

Kanye West Throws Mic Due to Sound Malfunction at 'Donda 2' Event