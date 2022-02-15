Whoopi Goldberg Vows to Keep Having 'Tough' Discussion When Returning to 'The View' After Suspension

WENN/Joseph Marzullo TV

After being suspended from the talk show for two weeks over her comments about the Holocaust, the 'Sister Act' actress feels 'very grateful' for those who have reached out while she's away.

AceShowbiz - Whoopi Goldberg has returned to "The View" after a two-week suspension for her remarks about the Holocaust. When returning to the talk show, the "Sister Act" actress vowed that the roundtable of hosts will continue to "keep having tough conversations."

"We're going to keep having tough conversations, and in part, because this is what we've been hired to do," the 66-year-old Oscar-winning actress said in the Monday, February 14 episode of the show. She continued, "And it's not always pretty, as I said, and it is not always as other people would like to hear."

Whoopi went on saying, "But it is an honor to sit at this table and be able to have these conversations because they are important." The co-host of "The View" added, "They are important to us as a nation and to us more so as a human entity."

"I gotta tell you there's something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this, because we are 'The View' and this is what we do," Whoopi elaborated. "And sometimes we don't do it as elegantly as we could."

"But it's five minutes to get in important information about topics. And that's what we try to do every day," Whoopi explained. The "Ghost" actress then expressed her gratitude to her fans, "And I want to thank everybody who reached out while I was away, and I'm telling you people reached out from places that made me go, 'Wait, wait, what? Really?' And it was amazing. And I listened to everything everybody had to say. And I was very grateful."

Whoopi was suspended from the talk show after she made "wrong and hurtful comments" on the Holocaust. In the January 31 episode, she said, "The Holocaust isn't about race. No, it's not about race. It's about man's inhumanity to man."

A few hours after her Holocaust comments aired, Whoopi apologized for her utterances. "On today's show, I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man.' I should have said it is about both," she wrote on Twitter at the time. "The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused."

Whoopi doubled down on her apology in the February 1 episode of the show. "Yesterday on our show, I misspoke. I tweeted about it last night but I want you to hear it from me directly," she stated. "I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined, because my words upset so many people, which was never my intention."

"I understand why now, and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful, and it helped me understand some different things," Whoopi noted. "I said the Holocaust wasn't about race and was instead about man's inhumanity to man... But it is indeed about race because Hitler and the Nazis considered Jews to be an inferior race."

"Now, words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments, as I said, and I stand corrected," Whoopi went on to emphasize. "I also stand with the Jewish people as they know and y'all know, because I've always done that."