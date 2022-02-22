T.I. Calls Godfrey 'GOAT' of Comedy After Comedian Blasts His New Comedy Career

Instagram Celebrity

The famed comedian makes comments about T.I.'s performance at the Atlanta Comedy Theater, where he closes out the night, in an episode of his 'In Godfrey We Trust' podcast.

Feb 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - T.I. clapped back at comedian Godfrey, who made it clear that he's not a fan of the rapper's new career in the comedy circuit. During an Instagram Live, the rap icon reacted to the famed comedian's remarks against him.

"I'm not your opponent," said T.I. He also said that if Godfrey had stopped to watch his set, he would have heard him telling the crowd that he's "not a comedian," but "a superstar."

He continued, "What God got for you is yours. Can't nobody take that from you. Okay? All of a sudden because I'm now standing on a stage sharing my gifts with the world, utilizing the tools and the skills that I'm developing, you feel like that's in your way some kind of way. And that's more your problem than I could ever be."

Calling Godfrey a "legend" and a "GOAT" of comedy, the "Ant-Man" actor said, "I see [Godfrey] as a giant in the comedy s**t. And what I saw in his [podcast] was - I saw a legend trying not to hate while hating. Like innuendos, little tidbits of hate here and there while surrounding it with some compliments to make it seem like you ain't hating." He noted, "To be honest with you, to me, that made a giant look small in my eyes."

Tip also added that as he needed 2 decades to acquire fame in the hip-hop world, there was no way he would jump into something new and think that he's ahead of anyone. "That's why I'm King of the South today, because I took it that serious," explained T.I. "They said I couldn't do it."

Godfrey made comments about T.I.'s performance at the Atlanta Comedy Theater, where he closed out the night, in an episode of his "In Godfrey We Trust" podcast. "As a headliner, no one is supposed to go up after you," he said.

"There's a code in comedy that I follow. I'm not watching what you what you can't do better than me. You're not a comedian to me," the Nebraska native added.