'RHOM' Star Alexia Echevarria Says Late Ex-Husband and Father Were Not Gay But Bisexual

When asked why she feels she has the right to out them when they were not alive to tell their own stories, the reality TV star insists that it's her story because it affects her.

Feb 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Alexia Echevarria made bombshell revelations in a new episode of "The Real Housewives of Miami". In the episode, the reality TV star candidly addressed rumors that had long hit her 12-year marriage to her late ex-husband, Herman Echevarria.

The pair split in 2015 with their divorce being finalized a year later. In the same year, Herman died and that was when Alexia explored the idea of him possibly living his life as a closeted gay man.

She searched for Herman's alleged "lover" who allegedly came to his funeral. The man refused to appear on camera, but Alexia revealed to her co-stars that they spoke for hours over the phone.

Later at a Pride event honoring Alexia for her work in the LGBTQIA+ community, she shared that she dedicated her award to both Herman and her late father, who she revealed she had learned later on in life was also a closeted man.

However, Alexia clarified in a new interview that she believed that both her ex and father were bisexual instead of gay. "I want to say that they were bisexual," she during her appearance on "Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef" podcast. "Yeah, I mean, that's what their history shows, that they were bisexual. And I do believe in bisexuality, so yeah."

When asked why she felt she had the right to out them when they were not alive to tell their own stories, Alexia explained to David, "There has to be more awareness and openness. If people would be more open with their hearts and with their minds then we wouldn't live in this world that we do."

"Obviously, everybody's going to have an opinion, but it is my story because all these things affected me. So it is my story," she added. "I had to say my story because A.) there was always rumors. The girls brought it up in season 3. It didn't really happen like that, but it was rumored," explained Alexia. "And B.) after he passed away, when the person's no longer here, everybody starts talking."

She went on to divulge, "But in my community, in the Cuban-American community here in Miami, a lot of people knew. And it's still a taboo [topic]. People want to act like, 'oh it's so cool' or 'we're so open,' and they're all a bunch of liars.But my heart has always been that I've always wanted to be an advocate, and I've always wanted to help in any way."