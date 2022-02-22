Shanna Moakler's BF Matthew Rondeau Says They 'Never Let Each Other Go' After Unfollowing Her on IG

Instagram Celebrity

In a new social media post, the former Miss USA's boyfriend insists that they 'truly do love one another' after sparking breaking up rumors as they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

AceShowbiz - Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau seemingly have fixed things between them. The former Miss USA's boyfriend has spoken out about the current nature of their relationship after the couple was caught unfollowing each other on Instagram.

"There are more personal reasons on why I deleted and unfollowed Shanna at the time however that IS NO ONES business other than Shannas and my own," wrote the 29-year-old aspiring actor in an Instagram Story on Monday, February 21. He further added, "I would also like to add that I am NOT jealous of Lamar Odom…..lol or any other man lmfaoo (nice try @pagesix)."

Matthew continued, "I'm very confident in myself and I know self worth and what I have to offer." He went on to say that he and Shanna "truly do love one another and just never want to let each other go."

"Even though Shanna and I are on again off again, love always remains ON and grows stronger no matter what obstacles we face," Matthew added in his statement. He then asked fans to "retract your negative retract your negative comments and judgements elsewhere" as he and Shanna "do not deserve them."

Matthew Rondeau spoke out after unfollowing Shanna Moakler on Instagram.

Elsewhere in his post, Matthew weighed in on Shanna's friendship with Lamar during their time together on "Celebrity Big Brother". "What I saw and what I heard on the live feeds between Shanna and Lamar was unacceptable and I was not happy about those word exchanges as I stated earlier," he shared, "However, I did not unfollow and delete the pictures between Shanna and I because of that."

After sparking split rumors by unfollowing each other on social media, Shanna played coy about the speculations. "I haven't seen anything," she told TooFab on January 16. "I haven't seen all the headlines or social media so I'm not 100 percent what's going on but, yes, he's the first person I got to see and it was amazing." She added, "We're working on things and just moving forward the best that we can."

As things are now seemingly going well between Shanna and Matthew, the couple was caught making out. In photos obtained by Page Six on Monday, the two were seen kissing and lovingly putting their hands over each other as they went for a stroll at Fairmont Del Mar in San Diego, California.