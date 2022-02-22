 
 

Lamar Odom Gives Khloe Kardashian Shout-Out After Being Evicted From 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Lamar Odom Gives Khloe Kardashian Shout-Out After Being Evicted From 'Celebrity Big Brother'
Instagram
TV

The former NBA player, who is voted out just one episode before season 3 finale of the CBS reality series, also takes to Instagram to slam 'fake friend' Todrick Hall.

  • Feb 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lamar Odom was booted off "Celebrity Big Brother" in a shocking elimination on Monday, February 21 episode. In his parting words, he made use of the opportunity to make a public plea to ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

Lamar was voted out just one episode before season 3 finale of the CBS reality series. UFC star Miesha Tate voted to eliminate Lamar, while actor Todd Bridges chose to evict Cynthia Bailey. That prompted host Julie Chen to ask HoH Todrick Hall to make the final decision.

"Cynthia, I think this house would not be the same without you in it," the "Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels" singer said. "Unfortunately Lamar, I have to vote to evict you."

In his heartbreaking exit interview, Lamar called his time on "Celebrity Big Brothet" a "life changing" experience. "I'm from the streets. Mentally, I have endured a lot and I had to use that in this house... you have your ups and downs, but I'm leaving feeling good about the future," he added.

"In this game you never know, you have to expect the unexpected but I was prepared mentally and physically," the former NBA player continued. "I was always really by myself but that's how I wanted it to be, I didn't want to get too close to anyone. Like I said, people come into your life in your reason, season or lifetime."

  See also...

He then shared a message for Khloe. "I miss you and I hope I get to see you soon," he said.

Following the elimination, Lamar took to his Instagram account to blast "fake friend Todrick." He wrote, "So I was booted off of @bigbrothercbs by my fake friend Todrick. He should have been a bit more strategic as he must have forgotten I get a jury vote for the winner !" The athlete then encouraged his fans to vote him for Fan Favorite.

Prior to this, Lamar expressed his regret over his failed marriage to Khloe. "I didn't treat that good woman right," the 42-year-old admitted in the February 14 episode of "Celebrity Big Brother". "I'm going to try my damndest [to reconnect with her]."

He added in a confessional, "I would just probably want to take her to dinner. It will be a blessing just to be in her presence. Just to tell her I'm sorry and what a fool I was." He continued, "She has the right to never ever want to see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change."

You can share this post!

'90 Day Fiance': Ben and Mahogany Surprised by Each Others' Looks During First Meeting

Harrison Ford on Hand When 'Indiana Jones 5' Crew Member Suffers Heart Attack
Related Posts
'CBB': Lamar Odom Calls Himself a 'Fool' for the Way He Treated Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian

'CBB': Lamar Odom Calls Himself a 'Fool' for the Way He Treated Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian

'CBB': Chris Kirkpatrick Calls Todrick Hall a 'Bully' Who 'Plays a Victim All the Time'

'CBB': Chris Kirkpatrick Calls Todrick Hall a 'Bully' Who 'Plays a Victim All the Time'

'Celebrity Big Brother': One Houseguest Willingly Exits the Show

'Celebrity Big Brother': One Houseguest Willingly Exits the Show

Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges Get Into Verbal Fight on 'Celebrity Big Brother': 'F**k You!'

Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges Get Into Verbal Fight on 'Celebrity Big Brother': 'F**k You!'

Most Read
NeNe Leakes Thanks Fans After Being Touted to Take Over Wendy Williams' Talk Show Slot
TV

NeNe Leakes Thanks Fans After Being Touted to Take Over Wendy Williams' Talk Show Slot

Kanye West Isn't Banned From 'SNL' Despite Pete Davidson Feud

Kanye West Isn't Banned From 'SNL' Despite Pete Davidson Feud

Donald Glover and 'Atlanta' Crew Get Racially Harassed While Filming in London

Donald Glover and 'Atlanta' Crew Get Racially Harassed While Filming in London

'And Just Like That...' Stars Hit Back at Meghan McCain Following Diversity Criticism

'And Just Like That...' Stars Hit Back at Meghan McCain Following Diversity Criticism

'RHOSLC' Season Finale Recap: Jennie Nguyen Throws Glass at Mary Cosby During Heated Fight

'RHOSLC' Season Finale Recap: Jennie Nguyen Throws Glass at Mary Cosby During Heated Fight

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown 'Still in a Grieving Process' After Split Christine

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown 'Still in a Grieving Process' After Split Christine

Stephen Amell Reacts to Arrow Diss in 'Peacemaker' Season Finale

Stephen Amell Reacts to Arrow Diss in 'Peacemaker' Season Finale

Minka Kelly Admits to Not Feeling 'Comfortable' to Film 'Euphoria' Nude Scene on First Day

Minka Kelly Admits to Not Feeling 'Comfortable' to Film 'Euphoria' Nude Scene on First Day

Sherri Shepherd Will 'Reach Out' to Wendy Williams' Fans as She'll Be Named Permanent Replacement

Sherri Shepherd Will 'Reach Out' to Wendy Williams' Fans as She'll Be Named Permanent Replacement

'Bachelor' Recap: One Woman Is Sent Home Over Her 'Manipulative' Boasting

'Bachelor' Recap: One Woman Is Sent Home Over Her 'Manipulative' Boasting

'AGT' Extreme Premiere Recap: Amazing Drones Performance Earns Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer

'AGT' Extreme Premiere Recap: Amazing Drones Performance Earns Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer

'90 Day Fiance': Ben and Mahogany Surprised by Each Others' Looks During First Meeting

'90 Day Fiance': Ben and Mahogany Surprised by Each Others' Looks During First Meeting

Lamar Odom Gives Khloe Kardashian Shout-Out After Being Evicted From 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Lamar Odom Gives Khloe Kardashian Shout-Out After Being Evicted From 'Celebrity Big Brother'