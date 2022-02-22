Lamar Odom Gives Khloe Kardashian Shout-Out After Being Evicted From 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Instagram TV

The former NBA player, who is voted out just one episode before season 3 finale of the CBS reality series, also takes to Instagram to slam 'fake friend' Todrick Hall.

AceShowbiz - Lamar Odom was booted off "Celebrity Big Brother" in a shocking elimination on Monday, February 21 episode. In his parting words, he made use of the opportunity to make a public plea to ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

Lamar was voted out just one episode before season 3 finale of the CBS reality series. UFC star Miesha Tate voted to eliminate Lamar, while actor Todd Bridges chose to evict Cynthia Bailey. That prompted host Julie Chen to ask HoH Todrick Hall to make the final decision.

"Cynthia, I think this house would not be the same without you in it," the "Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels" singer said. "Unfortunately Lamar, I have to vote to evict you."

In his heartbreaking exit interview, Lamar called his time on "Celebrity Big Brothet" a "life changing" experience. "I'm from the streets. Mentally, I have endured a lot and I had to use that in this house... you have your ups and downs, but I'm leaving feeling good about the future," he added.

"In this game you never know, you have to expect the unexpected but I was prepared mentally and physically," the former NBA player continued. "I was always really by myself but that's how I wanted it to be, I didn't want to get too close to anyone. Like I said, people come into your life in your reason, season or lifetime."

He then shared a message for Khloe. "I miss you and I hope I get to see you soon," he said.

Following the elimination, Lamar took to his Instagram account to blast "fake friend Todrick." He wrote, "So I was booted off of @bigbrothercbs by my fake friend Todrick. He should have been a bit more strategic as he must have forgotten I get a jury vote for the winner !" The athlete then encouraged his fans to vote him for Fan Favorite.

Prior to this, Lamar expressed his regret over his failed marriage to Khloe. "I didn't treat that good woman right," the 42-year-old admitted in the February 14 episode of "Celebrity Big Brother". "I'm going to try my damndest [to reconnect with her]."

He added in a confessional, "I would just probably want to take her to dinner. It will be a blessing just to be in her presence. Just to tell her I'm sorry and what a fool I was." He continued, "She has the right to never ever want to see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change."