Fans Welcome Chris Noth as He Returns to Social Media Following Sexual Assault Scandal
In the comment sections, fans show support for the 'And Just Like That...' actor as one fan writes, 'So happy you are back sharing photos of your beautiful family.'

  • Feb 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chris Noth is making a return to social media following sexual assault allegations leveled at him. In his new posts on Instagram, the embattled star shared two photos of his sons.

One of the pictures, which was posted on February 16, saw his 14-year-old son Orion playing basketball. "SWISH. It's a thrill to watch his love for basketball blossom."

Meanwhile, a more recent post featured the "And Just Like That…" actor celebrating younger son Keats' second birthday. "Happy Birthday little Keats -- you have brought light and blue skies into our lives!" so "The Good Wife" actor wrote.

In the comment sections, fans showed support for the actor. "We support you Chris. Hope your well," one fan wrote in the comment section. Another fan added, "So happy you are back sharing photos of your beautiful family. I Suspect you have more supporters than you'll ever know. AJLT was nothing without you"

Another fan said, "Glad to see you back!" Meanwhile, an excited fan commented, "Hey Chris! Missed you! Welcome back."

Chris was accused of assaulting one woman at his West Hollywood apartment back in 2014. Another woman, meanwhile, claimed that she was raped at his home in Greenwich Village in 2015.

Chris shut down all the allegations. He stressed, "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false… The encounters were consensual."

However, more women, including actress Zoe Lister-Jones, came forward with their own allegations. She accused him of being "drunk" and "sexually inappropriate" while on the set of "Law & Order". Heather Kristin also alleged that the actor of showing "toxic" behavior while on the "Sex and the City".

A representative for the "And Just Like That…" actor denied the claims, insisting that he never got a single complaint or report about him acting inappropriately on the set of the HBO series. That didn't stop new allegations from coming as singer/songwriter Lisa Gentile alleged that the 67-year-old actor groped her in 2002.

