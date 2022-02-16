 
 

'Celebrity Big Brother': Lamar Odom Calls Himself a 'Fool' for the Way He Treated Ex-Wife Khloe Kard

'Celebrity Big Brother': Lamar Odom Calls Himself a 'Fool' for the Way He Treated Ex-Wife Khloe Kard
The former NBA player also shares in a new episode of 'Celebrity Big Brother' that he's going to try his 'damndest' to reconnect with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum.

AceShowbiz - When Lamar Odom says he wants to reconnect with Khloe Kardashian, he's apparently dead serious. In a new episode, the former NBA star expressed his regret over his failed marriage to the reality TV star.

"I didn't treat that good woman right," the 42-year-old admitted in the Monday, February 14 episode of "Celebrity Big Brother". "I'm going to try my damndest [to reconnect with her]."

He added in a confessional, "I would just probably want to take her to dinner. It will be a blessing just to be in her presence. Just to tell her I'm sorry and what a fool I was." He continued, "She has the right to never ever want to see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change."

This is not the first time for Lamar to get candid about his lingering feelings for the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star on the show. "I had some good dreams last night. I dreamt [about] my ex-wife last night," Lamar told fellow houseguest Todrick Hall in the footage, which was unveiled on Tuesday, February 1.

When Todrick asks Lamar who he's referring to, the latter says, "You don't know her?" Lamar also called Khloe "the one and only," before adding, "No, I miss her so much. I wish I could take that time back. I miss her so much."

He also expressed his desire to reconnect with Khloe in a Facebook comment last month. "I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends. She is a good person and deserves the world," so he allegedly wrote.

Lamar and Khloe got married in 2009 with Khloe filing for divorce from him in 2013. Their divorce was officially finalized in December 2016.

