'90 Day Fiance': Ben and Mahogany Surprised by Each Others' Looks During First Meeting

TLC TV

Despite all the catfishing signs, Ben's online friend Mahogany thankfully turns out to be a real person but she looks different from her pictures on the internet.

Feb 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - A new episode of "90 Day Fiance" saw Ben finally meeting his online girlfriend, Mahogany. Despite all the catfishing signs, Mahogany turned out to be a real person but she looked different from her pictures on the internet.

Ben and Mahogany, who have 28 years age gap, met at the restaurant after he traveled all the way to Peru. His ex-wife and kids thought that Ben was catfished considering his history of being catfished. Mahogany also refused to video chat with him.

Once Ben arrived at the airport, Mahogany didn't appear and even stopped answering his text. Ben had to wait for a while at the restaurant before she eventually showed up.

She did look different from her pictures on the internet, but Ben was "so relieved that Mahogany is a woman and beautiful." He added, "It was worth the wait in the end."

"In person, Mahogany does look a little different than she does in the pictures and I could tell that the pictures that she sent me were doctored a little bit. But to me the most important thing is the aura that she gives off and just this presence of kindness and love that emanates from her," he continued.

They agreed to get to know each other, but Ben was baffled when he found out that Mahogany wasn't as affectionate as she was online. "I still definitely see her as my future wife, but we are definitely on two different levels right now," he told cameras. "I still have my heart out there, I love her, I want to express that to her, but she is not reciprocating and she's just not the same as she was online. She's not saying 'I love you' back and that is very concerning."

As for Mahogany, she shared that Ben wasn't what she was expecting in person. "When I met Ben, he didn't look as muscular like in his pictures," she said. "He was a little bit smaller. But his personality was about the same."